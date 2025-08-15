PICTURE: Emma Raducanu sweats through intense training in redemption bid for US Open days after Cincinnati loss

Emma Raducanu recently shared a sneak peek of her post-training session shortly after experiencing loss at the Cincinnati Open. The Brit is now gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing of the 2025 tennis season.

Raducanu was last seen in action on August 11 in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, where she locked horns with Aryna Sabalenka. The latter dominated this clash and dashed the hopes of the Brit to lift the tournament's trophy by claiming a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) win.

After this loss, Raducanu is now gearing up to compete at the US Open, which is slated to begin on August 18, and has shared a glimpse of her post-workout session on her Instagram story. She uploaded a selfie where she was seen drenched in sweat and added an emoji in the caption that read:

"💧"

Raducanu's Instagram story

The 22-year-old is all set to team up with Carlos Alcaraz for the US Open mixed doubles event, which has prize money of $1 million for the winners. The Brit recently exuded confidence in herself ahead of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about her form ahead of the US Open

Following her upset against Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, Emma Raducanu sat for a conversation with The Guardian, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her form on the court. She opened up about the improvement in her form and said that even though she had a tough start this year, her level has increased now.

“This is my first year on tour playing most of the calendar. I had a tough start to the year and it was very difficult to change that. But in the last few months I’ve been building and the level has been increasing. The players I’m playing and losing to, they’re all top players so that gives me confidence," said Emma Raducanu.

She added:

"I went home and came back and it was a really difficult time in New York. Since I won the tournament, it’s not been easy for me there. But this year I feel different, I’m a lot calmer behind the court. On the court, I take more confidence in the big moments. I’ve been playing those big points pretty well for the most part so I’m looking forward to having some time to practise, improve and then get ready to play there."

Emma Raducanu opened her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she couldn't progress further than the third round. She was bested by Iga Swiatek, who claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Brit.

