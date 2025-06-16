"Absolute embarrassment of an attitude" - Mirra Andreeva makes fans furious with controversial behavior during shock Berlin loss

Mirra Andreeva received heat from fans after she displayed some unsportsmanlike behavior on court at the Berlin Open. She took on Magdalena Frech in the Round of 32, where she lost 6-2, 5-7, 0-6.

After the first set, Andreeva gradually kept losing her momentum and displayed weaknesses as the match progressed, giving Frech ample chances to capitalize on. However, due to her errors, she started getting enraged, which led her to smack balls at the crowd and the LED screens with her racquet.

This act led her to receive a code violation and warning from the umpire. Watch a clip of one such incident here (via X):

By this, tennis fans all across the world became livid, with many of them condemning Mirra Andreeva's behavior. Some even compared her to Aryna Sabalenka.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Mirra Andreeva’s attitude is simply embarrassing, she’s literally a set to the good and acting like this," posted a fan.

"Okay but what the f**k is Andreeva doing??? Hitting her legs, smacking balls out of the court, in the led screens, barriers?!???? Girl wtf," wrote another in fury.

"She's a mini Sabalenka," a user posted.

"Absolute embarrassment of an attitude from Mirra Andreeva. It’s pretty impossible at this point to find a way to make the WTA look bad but she’s doing a great job of it," shared another user.

"Her coach has to help her work on it," opined one.

"Mirra Andreeva is just bad," stated another.

She was also accused of similar behavior during her French Open campaign.

Mirra Andreeva's display of similar controversial behavior during French Open 2025

Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva was accused of misbehavior and misconduct at the French Open this year during her quarterfinals clash against home favorite Lois Boisson. She was seen smacking the ball, for which she received a code violation for ball abuse.

This was followed by her being engaged in a heated argument with the chair umpire after an unfavorable line call. However, her requests were met with rejections as she lost the point and eventually the game.

In addition to this, Andreeva was faced with boos and jeering from the French crowd and went on to lose the match, which marked the conclusion of her run at Roland Garros.

