“Absolute legend” – Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, and others congratulate Diego Schwartzman on “amazing career” as Argentinian announces retirement

Diego Schwartzman has decided to draw the curtains on a tennis career that began in the year 2010.

In his 14-year-long career thus far, Schwartzman has won four tour-level singles titles including the defunct Istanbul Open, the Rio Open, the Los Cabos Open, and the Argentina Open. He has notably reached a career-high ranking of World No. 8.

The Argentine also reached the final of the Italian Open and the semifinals of the French Open, both in 2020.

On Sunday, May 5, Schwartzman took to Instagram and penned a long note announcing that he will be retiring in 2025. He wrote:

"What a trip! How many moments I never imagined... Every corner of the court, every second training, every point competing, every moment I was immensely happy. I lived it so intensely that today it's hard for me to keep up. All those beautiful moments have become something that carries weight today and I find it hard to keep enjoying fully.

"Inside me, a competitive animal prevents me from enjoying, playing and traveling like I used to. Let this 2024 be that way, hopefully getting the opportunity to compete in the tournaments I enjoy the most. And in 2025, in Argentina, to be able to have my final moment, the most beautiful closure I can imagine." (translated)

The Argentinian's colleagues Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka flocked to the comment section of his Instagram post to congratulate him on his journey.

"Absolute legend," wrote Dominic Thiem against whom Schwartzman played nine times on tour.

"Congratulations on an amazing career Peque (nickname)," commented Stan Wawrinka who has faced Schwartzman only once. (translated)

"Alley, little one! Enjoy and keep messing with everything," wrote his fellow Argentinian and former World No. 3 David Nalbandian. (translated)

Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, and David Nalbandian's comment on Diego Schwartzman's Instagram post.

Here are a few more reactions from players, including Mariano Navone, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Fabio Fognini, and Reilly Opelka:

Screenshots of comments under Diego Schwartzman's post.

Diego Schwartzman: "Tennis has given me everything I have and much more that I will carry with me forever"

Diego Schwartzman

In his address to his fans and followers on Instagram, Diego Schwartzman looked back on his larger-than-life tennis journey even though it earned him the nickname, 'El Peque', which can be translated into 'the little one', because of his short stature.

"Tennis has given me everything I have and much more that I will carry with me forever. It was a wonderful journey and you guys were a vital part of it. That's why I wanted to communicate it here and thank them because "El Peque" had a giant life," he wrote.

The 31-year-old continued:

"Ball, what can I tell you to close? You made me run too much, laugh, cry, travel and meet. You gave me a lot and it's time to move on to another stage."

Diego Schwartzman has notably decided not to stop competing immediately as he prepares for his qualifying-round matchup against Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday, May 6, at the 2024 Italian Open.