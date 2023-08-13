"Absolutely disappointing and shocking" - Former Serena Williams coach Rennae Stubbs bemoans lack of female coaches in tennis citing sexism

Former Serena Williams coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her resentment over the lack of female coaches in tennis and cited a "sexist" Australia to be a contributive factor.

Australian coach Rennae Stubbs last worked with tennis superstar Serena Williams at the time of the American's farewell from the sport at the 2022 US Open. Since then, the 52-year-old has been taken aback by the silence of her phone, quoting the lack of coaching opportunities for female representatives.

In an exclusive interview, Rennae Stubbs recently reflected on her plight having not received any "phone calls" for coaching jobs since her time with former World No. 1 Serena Williams.

The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Stubbs mentioned that after the 2022 US Open concluded, she was not approached by anyone to coach their players. The 52-year-old also expressed her disappointment over the situation, claiming tennis players could benefit under a female coaching wing.

“But after the US was done and everybody knew that Serena was retiring, there has not been one phone call made to me or an approach from an agent to me if I would work with one of their players," spoke Rennae Stubbs.

“So (it’s) absolutely disappointing and shocking and surprising in a lot of ways. There is a missed opportunity there from some players out there that could absolutely benefit from a female’s perspective," she added.

On being questioned whether her country was ready for female coaches, Stubbs dismissed the notion and questioned whether a "sexist" Australia was ready for it.

“I think Australia is probably as sexist as any country in the world, so doubtful,” she said.

"I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t at my best"- When Serena Williams suffered her worst career defeat to Johanna Konta

Serena Williams was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Johanna Konta

Serena Williams has enjoyed an illustrious tennis career worth envy, pocketing 23 Grand Slam titles among other feats. However, the 41-year-old has encountered forgettable moments in her career and faced them courageously. One such instance came at the Silicon Valley Classic in 2018.

At the time, Williams squared off against Johanna Konta in the event's opener and was vanquished, 6-1, 6-0. Speaking after the match, the American stated that she could perform much better than she did and claimed that she did not have the time to be shocked over a defeat that came when she wasn't at her best.

"I know I can play a zillion times better so that kind of helps out. I have so many things on my mind I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t at my best," Williams said.

However, Serena's journey has also seen its share of setbacks. Injuries, health issues, and competition have tested her mettle, but she has always managed to make remarkable comebacks. Her battles on and off the court have only added to the narrative of her legendary career.

