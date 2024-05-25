"Absolutely disgusting officiating" - Mardy Fish lambasts major officiating error during Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game

Mardy Fish recently called out the officiating at the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in the second game of the Conference Finals. The Mavericks lead 2-0.

The second game of the Conference final between the Mavericks and the Wolves was a closely fought match with the Mavericks edging a 1-point victory over the Wolves, with the scorecard reading 109-108. However, the match was in the news for an officiating decision.

A fan claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that a foul wasn't called even with a mechanism in place to review the play for fouls.

"Wait, so we can review the play and see that it’s an obvious foul but not call one?!?! The NBA is a joke," the fan wrote.

The same fan also shared the video and explained his stance on the decision.

"They gave the ball to Dallas after this while the Wolves were in the bonus. Just gross officiating."

This caught Mardy Fish's eye and he agreed with the fan on X. He said that it was bad officiating on the part of the referee.

"Absolutely disgusting officiating," Fish wrote.

Fish, being a sports fan, routinely shares his views about the NBA on social media. He is also an avid golf fan. Since his retirement, Fish has taken up golf and won the 2020 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship and also has won the Diamond Resorts Invitational/TOC thrice.

"In tennis there wasn't a lot of let up" - Mardy Fish on the difference between tennis and golf

Mardy Fish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Mardy Fish spoke about the difference between tennis and golf in a conversation with Golf.com in 2023.

Fish said that golf was a crazy game where it can be difficult to ascertain what would happen next. He also warned against trying to predict the results.

“Golf is the craziest game. You really have no idea what’s going to happen from one round to another, even from one shot to the next. You could play a terrible front nine and then have the best back nine of your life. You can’t predict what’s coming. So don’t even try," Fish said (via Golf.com).

Comparing it to tennis, Fish said tennis was reactive while the players get a lot of time to think in golf.

“In tennis, there wasn’t a lot of let up. It was also reactive. In golf, it’s the opposite. You get a ton of time to think, and that can take you places that aren’t good for your mental state. In tennis, I was trained to never let my focus waver. In golf, you’ve got to cut yourself some slack,” he added.

Mardy Fish retired from tennis after the 2015 US Open.