Former tennis pro Mardy Fish playfully teased Roger Federer after the Swiss hit the practice courts over a year after retiring from tennis.

Federer decided to end a two-decade career in 2022 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles, among other achievements. He bid adieu to the sport after playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup and his farewell was filled with emotional moments involving Nadal, Novak Djokovic and other top players.

The Swiss icon, however, remained connected to tennis by making appearances at tournaments such as the Laver Cup, Shanghai Masters and Wimbledon.

On Thursday (February 22), Roger Federer amused his fans by sharing a glimpse of him sweating it out once again. He uploaded a video to his Instagram story where he was seen effortlessly hitting backhands and forehands against a wall.

Watch the video below:

Mardy Fish, who often teases Federer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to pull his leg once again. He humorously criticized the 20-time Major champion's footwork, calling it "terrible," and said that the Swiss is "clueless about the game of tennis."

"Terrible footwork. This old man is clueless about the game of tennis," Fish wrote.

Roger Federer on comeback plans: "The mind doesn’t even go there"

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12

During the 2023 Shanghai Masters, Roger Federer had a conversation with the media and was asked to comment on his comeback plans, in case he had any. He replied in the negative and expressed contentment with following tennis from the sidelines.

"When you know the knee doesn’t allow you to play at this level, the mind doesn’t even go there that I could be on court right now. So you just enjoy tennis for what it is, and I follow results almost daily, I like to see what is going on out there," he said (via Eurosport).

He added:

"It's not even a thought. I had a great time but I dive back in, I have come here to Shanghai and I feel really happy. I go with the flow and I like that no day is ever the same so it is great."

However, the 42-year-old also said that he is constantly striving to stay in shape by hitting the gym daily, intending to be prepared to play exhibition matches in the future.

"I would still like to play some exhibitions down the road so I want to stay in shape and try to look good a little bit," Federer said.

