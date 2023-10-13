Roger Federer recently made an appearance at the Shanghai Rolex Masters 2023 and interacted with tennis fans ahead of receiving his maiden international 'Icon Athlete' award.

While the Swede retired from the sport last year at the Laver Cup, his enduring love for tennis has encouraged him to engage in multiple off-court activities and surprise tennis fans with his presence.

Federer enjoyed a career of nearly two decades on the ATP Tour during which he clinched 20 Grand Slam titles.

Recently, the former World No. 1 touched down on the premises of the Shanghai Masters and indulged tennis fans ahead of being decorated with the prestigious title of 'Icon Athlete' at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"Mr. Federer is in the building," captioned a video of the Swiss' interaction with fans.

Roger Federer previously expressed his elation about receiving the honor and reminisced about when he first stepped foot for the inauguration of the Shanghai Stadium. It is worth noting that the tournament has returned to the ATP Tour calendar for the first time since 2019 this season.

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organisers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October," he told the ATP Tour in May.

Last month, tournament director Michael A. Luevano dedicated a few words to creating the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' award as a way to commemorate the Swede's extraordinary contributions to Shanghai.

"Based on our long-term relationship with Roger and Team 8, his management company, we believe, along with the Shanghai fans, that Roger has gone above and beyond a normal sportsman to a city. Together with the Juss Sports Group, we have created the first international Icon Athlete designation for Federer," Luevano said to shine.cn.

Roger Federer won the Shanghai Masters on two occasions

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer emerged victorious on the hard courts of the Shanghai Masters on two occasions in 2014 and 2017.

In the 2014 edition of the prestigious event, the 42-year-old fenced Gilles Simon's challenge in the summit clash, 7–6, 7–6, to lift his maiden Shanghai title. Federer was crowned champion second time in 2017 when he landed a straight-set victory against his longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal in the final, 6–4, 6–3.

