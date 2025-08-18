Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were expected to deliver a thrilling battle in the 2025 Cincinnati Open final on Monday, August 18, but things took an unexpected turn when Sinner retired early. The abrupt ending left many fans frustrated, with some accusing the Italian of faking his situation.

Ad

Sinner retired with apparent illness in the first set against Alcaraz after falling 5-0 behind. He was the defending champion, and it’s a major blow as his retirement comes just days before the start of the US Open. First-round matches are scheduled to begin next Monday.

With this win, the Spaniard secured his first-ever title in Cincinnati, completing a full-circle moment after falling short to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final. It also marks the 22nd career title of his young career.

Ad

Trending

Fans, though, have since taken to X (formerly Twitter) and haven’t spared Jannik Sinner from their fury. The biggest accusation directed at him is that he retired only to escape the embarrassment of being bagelled by Carlos Alcaraz.

"Absolutely disgusting and shameful act from Sinner. Alcaraz had a chance to bagel him, and he retires. He should've played the final game and then retired. Will never be respected," one user wrote.

Ad

Raghav @raghavv_01 Absolutely disgusting and shameful act from Sinner. Alcaraz had a chance to bagel him, and he retires. He should've played the final game and then retired. Will never be respected.

Ad

"Alcaraz destroyed him. Sinner can't accept that he was about to get bageled. Pathetic scenes," another wrote.

One account posted:

"He is a sore loser who can't accept he was about to get bageled. He could've let Alcaraz serve it out. But a sore loser. Let his cult defend this too. But he got owned and cried."

Ad

Ady celebrity 108 @Adyydeep He is a sore loser who can't accept he was about to get bageled. He could've let Alcaraz serve it out. But a sore loser. Let his cult defend this too. But he got owned and cried

Ad

"EVERY SINGLE TIME THIS GUY IS LOSING HE STARTS FAKING SOMETHING. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. Jannik Sinner never lost a match healthy," one user commented.

"Just proved it was a rigged Wimbledon final! I’ve never seen a player never hurt and disgusted by a defeat at a slam final. Not even Nadull and Roger," another joined in.

Ad

"Sinner avoided the bagel and hugged Alcaraz to give him the illness going into the US Open, that's the mentality that will see him lift the US Open again this year," one account tweeted.

Jannik Sinner to his fans after Cincinnati Open retirement: "I’m super sorry to disappoint you"

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was visibly emotional and disappointed after having to give a walkover against Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final. Despite his discomfort, he remained on court to deliver his runner-up speech, apologizing to his fans for not living up to their expectations.

Ad

Sinner said:

"Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys. I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more."

Ad

"I’m very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very very sorry," he added.

The Italian then shifted his focus to Alcaraz, congratulating him on the victory and wishing him the best for the upcoming US Open and the rest of the season.

Ad

"Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner is scheduled to begin his US Open mixed doubles campaign on Tuesday alongside partner Katerina Siniakova against Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic. However, given his current condition, it remains uncertain whether he will be able to take the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More