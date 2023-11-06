"Absolutely GOAT stats" - Novak Djokovic's title tally hailed by Andy Murray's ex-coach

Novak Djokovic was showered with rich praise by Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey following a 97th career title victory at the 2023 Paris Masters on Sunday (November 5).

The 24-time Major winner was in phenomenal form during his championship-match outing in Bercy, downing Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 to win the Paris Masters title for a record-extending seventh time. With his win, the Serb not only improved to a 51-5 win-loss record in 2023, but also bagged his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title and 70th 'Big Title'.

Mark Petchey, who coached Andy Murray in 2005-06, holds Djokovic's haul of titles in high regards, going by his latest post on X. The Brit was fascinated by the fact that 70 of the Serb's 97 titles on the ATP tour have come at either a Major, a Masters-level tournament, or the year-end championships.

"97 titles for @DjokerNole that include 70 that are either GS or M1000 or YEC. Absolutely GOAT stats," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The former player-turned-coach also responded to one of the Serb's detractors, who insisted that the 24-time Major winner only won matches at such a high rate this year because of weak competition.

Replying to the tweet, the 53-year-old compared the World No. 1 to Michael Jordan — one of the most dominant NBA players of all time.

"Nobody could figure @Jumpman23 either. Just built different," he wrote in his reply.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic has the record for most Major titles and finals in the Open era

Novak Djokovic pumps his fist at the 2023 US Open

The fact that Novak Djokovic is the most winningest player in tennis history is hardly contestable. While the Serb has eschewed dominance over the annual ATP tour, his monopoly over the Grand Slam tournaments is even more impressive.

The reigning US Open champion has made 72 Major appearances in his illustrious career thus far, since turning pro in 2005. Quite remarkably, he has reached the championship match of a Grand Slam tournament on half of those occasions (36), while winning one of every three Majors that he has entered till date (24).

Djokovic has also shown amazing consistency at the biggest stage of them all. The 36-year-old has recorded at least seven finals and 10 semifinals, respectively, at all four Major tournaments.

The Serb is also very adept at winning a truckload of matches and dropping very few matches in between. He recently overtook his archrival Rafael Nadal (87.96%) in best all-time match record among active players. Currently at an overall 88.26% (361–48) win/loss percentage, the 24-time Major champion will be eager to puff up his tally more in the coming years.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis