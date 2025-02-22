"Absolutely horrendous performance";"Classic choke moment" - Fans react to Alexander Zverev's 'embarrassing' Rio Open QF loss to World No. 86

Tennis fans recently reacted to Alexander Zverev losing in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Rio Open. Zverev suffered a defeat at the hands of World No. 86, Francisco Comesana on Friday.

The German was the top seed at the tournament and began his campaign with wins against Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4), 6-4, and Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(1), 7-6(6). However, his run at the event ended with a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to Francisco Comesana.

The World No. 2's loss to Comesana drew various reactions from tennis fans, with one fan describing it as "absolutely horrendous" before praising the Argentine for "great attitude and spirit" during the match.

“The only positive thing from Zverev in his debut Golden Swing is that it’s over. Absolutely horrendous performance. Great attitude and spirit from Comesana," a fan posted.

Another fan labeled Zverev's loss in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open as another "classic choke moment," writing:

“Classic choke merchant moment from him," a fan wrote.

“Zverev didn't even make it to the semi-finals in Buenos Aires and Rio. Embarrassing performance," a fan posted.

“Zverev hate-watch turned into Comesana love-watch" a fan wrote.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

“Incredibly successful hate watch," a fan posted.

“Zverev vs south america swing expectation: two easy trophies reality: embarrassment," a fan wrote.

“World No.1 ranking slipping away, thankfully," a fan posted.

Alexander Zverev's best result this season so far has been a runner-up finish at the 2025 Australian Open, losing to defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final.

Alexander Zverev will next compete at Mexican Open 2025 in Acapulco

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Mexican Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev is next expected to compete at the 2025 Mexican Open, scheduled to run from February 24 to March 1. The tournament will be held at the Boulevard de las Naciones & Paseo de los Manglares.

Besides Zverev, other players competing at the ATP 500 hard court tournament include Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune. Alex de Minaur was the defending champion but will not be participating this year.

Alexander Zverev's best result at the Mexican Open came in 2021. Seeded second in the tournament, he kicked off his campaign by defeating wild card Carlos Alcaraz in the first round before defeating Laslo Djere in the second.

The World No. 2 then got past eighth seed Casper Ruud and compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Zverev ultimately triumphed over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 6–4, 7–6(3) to secure the 2021 Mexican Open title.

In addition to his singles success, the German also clinched the doubles title in 2019. He competed alongside his brother Mischa Zverev as they defeated the duo of Artem Sitak and Austin Krajicek 2–6, 7–6(4), [10–5] in the final to claim the title.

