"Absolutely horrible from the interviewer, so disrespectful, Emma handled pretty well the situation" - Tennis fans react to on-court interviewer's question to Emma Raducanu after beating Victoria Azarenka

A question posed to Emma Raducanu moments after her victory against Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Cincinnati Open has drawn the wrath of tennis fans, particularly due to the choice of words used by the interviewer.

Raducanu looked in great touch on the court during a 6-0, 6-2 win over two-time Major champion Azarenka. The 19-year-old's victory over Azarenka came just hours after she stunned Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0. The Brit made light work of two great champions in consecutive matches in her Cincinnati debut.

Soon after Wednesday's win, a question during her on-court interview took an odd turn and did not quite deliver from a humorous angle.

"Emma, I'm not sure if anyone has taught you to respect your elders, coz yikes!" the on-court interviewer told Raducanu, in an attempt to be funny.

While the question was intended to applaud Raducanu's superior performances against two senior players on consecutive days, tennis fans highlighted the poor manner in which it was framed.

One fan said the question was disrespectful and the 19-year-old did well to handle the situation.

"Absolutely horrible from the interviewer. So disrespectful. Emma handled pretty well the situation," said a post on Twitter.

At the Cincinnati Open, Raducanu has shown shades of regaining her form and style that saw her clinch the US Open last year, which she won as a qualifier. She took the game to both Williams and Azarenka and the numbers on her serve have been quite impressive as well. The 10th seed will now face seventh seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, another fan opined that Raducanu just cannot catch a break during her post-match interactions.

"She is so fed up. She loses, people get on at her. She wins, people get on at her. Give her a break!!" one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the on-court interviewer's question directed at Raducanu:

"I've just learned to zone in entirely" - Emma Raducanu on dealing with critics

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

As her on-court interview carried on after Wednesday's victory, Emma Raducanu was asked about her method of dealing with critics and whether she was focusing on silencing them with her performances.

The British teenager stated that she has accepted the fact that people will talk about her and form opinions in any situation. At the same time, she is trying to master the art of 'zoning in' and being composed regardless of the situation.

"I've realized in the last year that people are going to talk regardless of what you do, and the things that I do are maybe more amplified because of my situation," Emma Raducanu said on the same. "I've just learned to zone in entirely, like today and yesterday I didn't show any emotion and I had one level. I think that helped."

The youngster was satisfied with the way she dug in and responded during pressure situations in the match against Azarenka, particularly while serving out the match. She faced a couple of break points in the final game, but stood firm and recovered from a tough spot to close out the match.

Raducanu has not made it past the quarterfinals at any of the tournaments she has played this season. The defending US Open champion will aim to carry on the newfound momentum in Cincinnati and earn her best result so far this season.

