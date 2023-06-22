"Absolutely kills me the way he says this" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer revealing things have "calmed down" between him & Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer recently made comments about his relationship with his former archrival Rafael Nadal, which elicited a flurry of reactions from tennis fans around the world.

Federer was the honored guest at the ATP 500 event in Halle on Wednesday, June 21, where a special ceremony was held inside OWL Arena to commemorate the Swiss' achievements.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked about his relationship with Rafael Nadal during the event. He said that he has been in touch with Nadal, but less so this year, and that he has wished him well with his hip injury.

The Swiss also stated that things had "calmed down" between himself and Nadal and that this has always been the case whenever the Spaniard is "not doing so well."

"Less this year. I wished him all the best with his injury, but otherwise things have calmed down between us. That probably also showed a bit that he was struggling with his body. It's always been like this: when he's not doing so well, things calm down between us," he said.

Tennis fans reacted to Roger Federer's comments on Twitter. One user commented that it "kills" them how the Swiss icon said this as if a healthy Rafael Nadal is full of "theatrics and chaos."

"Absolutely kills me the way roger says this like a healthy rafa means full theatrics and chaos," the user wrote.

Another user playfully pointed the finger at Nadal for not replying to the 20-time Grand Slam champion's texts, writing:

"Is Rafael really not returning Roger’s texts and calls? Is he leaving Roger on read? How could you, Rafa?"

According to another account, Federer's comments suggest that Nadal is not calling him enough. They also demanded a visit from the Swiss to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

"Sounds like he says Rafa is not calling him enough and he is waiting. Well we wait for an academy visit," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Roger Federer says Novak Djokovic is not the GOAT as long as Rafael Nadal is playing

Roger Federer pictured at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

Novak Djokovic recently became the first male tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He achieved this historic milestone at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's 22 titles. The Serb outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland Garros crown.

In light of this, Roger Federer was asked if Djokovic's achievement cemented his place as the GOAT. The Swiss responded that what the Serb has accomplished is "absolutely gigantic," but he cannot be called the GOAT as long as Rafael Nadal is playing.

"What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know," he said.

"What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet," he added.

