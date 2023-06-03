Tennis fans have voiced their opinions on Elina Svitolina’s explanation for refusing handshakes to Russian and Belarussian players. Some fans reckon it is no big deal that the Ukrainian does not wish to shake the hands of players from Russia and Belarus, while others do not share the sentiment.
Elina Svitolina advanced to the last 16 of the 2023 French Open with a three-set victory over Anna Blinkova on Friday. She rallied from a set down, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, to book a fourth-round clash against Russian Daria Kasatkina.
In the presser after her third-round victory, Svitolina explained that she refused to shake hands with Russians and Belarussians in a show of solidarity with her country’s government, which is currently under attack by Russia.
Her response garnered strong reactions from tennis fans, some of whom understood her stand. However, many criticized the 28-year-old, stating politics and sports should not be mixed and calling Svitolina a “racist.”
“I can’t believe how big of a controversy it is to people boohoo they’re not shaking hands they’re not f***ing dead,” exclaimed one fan.
“What Elina needs to realise is that the players are obviously not politicians or army soldiers, so there’s absolutely no need for her racist behaviour towards them,” wrote another.
One of them thought that if Ukrainians could not shake hands with Russians, they should also refuse to play against them. Another expressed that sport should unite people and not be mixed with politics.
"If their views and alliances are so strong for their country why don’t they refuse to play against a Russian? Why do they play against a Russian in such a civilised manor but not follow through with a handshake," one user tweeted.
Here are more reactions from the fans:
Rennae Stubbs applauded Elina Svitolina for her warm net exchange with Anna Blinkova at French Open
Elina Svitolina looked like she wanted to hug her 2023 French Open third-round opponent Anna Blinkova after securing a three-set victory, believes Rennae Stubbs. The Ukrainian gave her opponent a thumbs up at the net, and both exchanged a “thank you (spasibo)” in Russian.
Regardless, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Svitolina maintained her stance of no handshake with players from the country.
"You saw Elina look at Anna and say 'thank you' in their native tongue and the thumbs up. Then u saw them briefly stand there for a second, and I think in that moment Elina would have liked to not have a war happening in her country to be able to appreciate the match her and Anna just played," Stubbs tweeted.
In her post-match press conference, the Ukrainian explained that the ‘no handshake’ stand is in solidarity with her country’s government.
"Well, you know, it started, you know, with the government, Ukrainian government, that went, you know, to the meetings also with the Russian government. They were against shaking the hands because they're not sharing the same values, obviously, and what it's doing, what the Russians doing to our country," Svitolina said.
"So that's why it follows. We are Ukrainians, we all unite for one goal, for the goal of winning this war, and we do everything what is on regarding this topic, you know," she added.
Elina Svitolina will next face another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.