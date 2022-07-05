"Absolutely ridiculous, I’d have just walked off if I was the other guy" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's jaw-dropping backhand winner in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic left tennis fans awestruck with a moment of sheer brilliance during his Wimbledon quarterfinal on Centre Court during yet another comeback from two-sets-to-love down. The top seed played one of the 'shots of the tournament' in the fourth set of his match against Jannik Sinner.

Leading 4-2, 30-30 in the deciding set, Djokovic was already off-balance after returning Sinner's serve and had to make a quick run to the other end of the court to stay in the point. He didn't just make the run but produced a stunning backhand crosscourt winner on the stretch. The Serb then went into a Superman-like flying pose to celebrate winning the point.

While his incredible athleticism earned a huge round of applause from spectators on Centre Court, many other tennis fans flooded social media with words of praise for Djokovic and could not come to terms with the quality of shot-making.

"Unbelievable player. This was absolutely ridiculous. The time in the match too. I’d have just walked off if I was the other guy. IPPON," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The point set up the game perfectly for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as Sinner, who was already overwhelmed by his opponent's skill, missed an easy shot at the net on the next point to hand the Serb a double break of serve. Many could not get enough of the 'flying winner' and lauded Djokovic's flexibility and agility.

"My goodness! This guy defies the laws of physics. How on earth can a human generate such power, pace, and precision while on a defensive run???" one such fan expressed.

D @Diccoooo Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Over to you,



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 This is how champions playOver to you, @DjokerNole ... This is how champions play 💫Over to you, @DjokerNole... #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/fn5KXfpxUo My goodness! This guy defies the laws of physics. How on earth can a human generate such power, pace, and precision while on a defensive run??? twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… My goodness! This guy defies the laws of physics. How on earth can a human generate such power, pace, and precision while on a defensive run??? twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Tuesday's quarterfinal saw another epic comeback from two sets down, from the Serb. This was his third such comeback at Wimbledon and seventh overall at a Grand Slam. His previous two Wimbledon victories from two sets down came against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in 2005 and Kevin Anderson in 2015.

ish @ismaelkaba Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Over to you,



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 This is how champions playOver to you, @DjokerNole ... This is how champions play 💫Over to you, @DjokerNole... #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/fn5KXfpxUo This is the equivalent of Steph hitting a 30 foot dagger with 2 minutes left in the game twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… This is the equivalent of Steph hitting a 30 foot dagger with 2 minutes left in the game twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

How Novak Djokovic scripted a comeback against Jannik Sinner

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

It seemed like a long way back for Novak Djokovic after Jannik Sinner took a 7-5, 6-2 lead in the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal match on Tuesday. However, he rode on his past experience of Grand Slam comebacks and kept his confidence in check to grab the advantage early in the third set. The Serb took a 3-1 lead and held onto a single break of serve to take the set 6-3.

He then broke Sinner's serve again in the opening game of the fourth set and soon rushed to a 4-0 double-break advantage, as errors from Sinner came thick and fast. The top seed was undeniable on his own serve as the match progressed and saw off break points in the eighth game to serve out the set.

The deciding set followed a similar pattern as Djokovic broke early again, served exceptionally well, and carried the momentum to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Comeback complete @DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner Comeback complete 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/xdkN5os2H2

In the process, the Serb earned his 84th match win at Wimbledon, going level with Jimmy Connors in second place for most singles wins by a male player at the grasscourt Major. He is second only to Roger Federer, who has 105 wins at Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far