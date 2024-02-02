Abu Dhabi Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Middle East swing will begin with the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, which will run from February 5-11.

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina headlines the draw as the top seed, with her fellow top 10 cohorts, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, also in the mix. The Kazakh made a great start to the year with a title in Brisbane, but was stunned by Anna Blinkova in the second round of the Australian Open.

Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka were among the wildcard recipients. The latter will also team up with Jabeur to compete in doubles and the two received a wildcard for the same.

Neither play doubles that often, especially the Japanese, whose previous women's doubles match was way back in 2017. Jabeur hasn't been as infrequent as Osaka when it comes to doubles and has played at least a couple of matches every year since 2019.

Former French Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko are also in the fray in singles. Top 20 players Daria Kasatkina, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liudmila Samsonova are some of the other notable names in the draw.

Belinda Bencic won't be there to defend her title as she's currently on maternity leave. Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, both former Major champions and ranked in the top 50, will have to go through the qualifiers to book their place in the main draw of the Abu Dhabi Open, barring any withdrawals.

With such a stacked field, there are bound to be plenty of exciting matches throughout the week. Here are all the details regarding the broadcast of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Abu Dhabi Open Channel and live streaming details

Maria Sakkari is the third seed at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the action live via the following channels and sites:

Sky Sports - United Kingdom

beIN SPORTS - Australia & France

Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands

TVA - Canada

Supertennis - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Canal+ - Poland

ESPN - Latin America

Sportsmax - Caribbean

Telia - Estonia

TV2 - Denmark

DigiSport - Romania

Eleven Sports - Portugal

Match4 - Hungary

O2 - Czech Republic

Playsports/Telenet - Belgium

PragoSports/RTVS - Slovakia

Setanta - Baltics, CIS & Ukraine

Sportklub - Balkans

DAZN - Spain & Japan

TapDMV - Philippines

Astro - Malaysia & Brunei

NOW TV - Hong Kong

Reddentes Sports/Champions TV/Emtek - Indonesia

Spark - New Zealand

Sportcast - Chinese Taipei

Starhub - Singapore

Truevisions - Thailand

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.