Abu Dhabi Open 2025 Final: Where to watch Belinda Bencic vs Ashlyn Krueger, live streaming & start time | Complete schedule of Day 6

The final day of Abu Dhabi Open 2025 will take place on February 8, with the women's singles and doubles taking place. Two interesting fixtures are set to mesmerize the crowd at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

Belinda Bencic will look to win her second title at the Abu Dhabi Open as she takes on Ashlyn Krueger, who will be eager to clinch her second WTA singles title. Bencic has produced some impressive performances so far at the WTA 500 event and booked her place in the final after coming back from a set down and beating defending champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ashlyn Krueger has been a bit of a giant killer so far in the tournament, having beaten two seeded players in Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez. The American booked her place in her maiden WTA 500 final after defeating Linda Noskova 7-6(4), 6-2.

The crowd at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center will also witness an exciting women's doubles finals featuring some of the best players in the discipline.

Top seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez have been in terrific form so far and haven't lost a single match in Abu Dhabi en route to the final. The duo beat the Czech pair of Laura Samson and Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Fourth seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai, on the other hand, have mostly had to grind out their wins. The pair's only straight-set win at the WTA 500 event came in the semifinals, where they cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Olivia Gadecki and Olivia Nicholls.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for the final day of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Schedule for Day 6 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 4 pm local time: (1) Jelena Ostapenko / Ellen Perez vs (4) Kristina Mladenovic / Zhang Shuai

Followed by: (WC) Belinda Bencic vs Ashlyn Krueger

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans in the USA, UK and Canada can keep track of the last two matches of the Abu Dhabi Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match timings

The first match at the Stadium Court will start at 4 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for the final day of the WTA 500 tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time USA and Canada February 8, 7 am ET UK February 8, 12 pm GMT India February 8, 5:30 pm IST

