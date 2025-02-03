Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will headline action on Day 2 of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The duo will be opening their campaigns at the WTA500 event on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

In another encounter featuring Grand Slam champions, Raducanu will take on Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the second round. They will open play for the evening session on the Stadium Court and will be followed by Jabeur and Ostapenko.

Other big names taking to the Stadium Court include Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic. The former takes on lucky loser Moyuka Ujichima in the first match. Bencic, meanwhile, continues her return to the Tour after childbirth. She faces the dangerous Rebeka Sramkova in the opening hurdle.

In other singles action, Magda Linette and Renata Zarazua as well as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sofia Lenin will lock horns in encounters at the ABCD Court 1.

There's plenty to look forward to at the WTA500 tournament, so, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Schedule for Day 2 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Ons Jabeur enjoys huge popularity in this pary of the world. (Source: Getty)

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Shuko Aoyama / Eri Hozumi vs [2] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs

Followed by: [8] Leylah Fernandez vs [LL] Moyuka Uchijima

Followed by: [WC] Belinda Bencic vs Rebecca Sramkova

Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): [WC] Marketa Vondrousova vs [WC] Emma Raducanu

Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs [7] Jelena Ostapenko

ADCB Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: Magdalena Frech vs Linda Noskova

Followed by: [Q] Renata Zarazua vs Magda Linette

Followed by: [6] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs [Q] Sofia Kenin

Followed by: Cristina Bucsa / Miyu Kato vs [4] Kristina Mladenovic / Shuai Zhang

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch

Belinda Bencic will also be in action on Day 3 of the tournament. (Source: Getty)

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on the Stadium Court will begin at 12.30 pm local time in the morning session, while the evening session will kick off at 5 pm local time. The tennis action on the ADCB Court 1 will be played in a single session, set to commence at 2:30 pm local time.

