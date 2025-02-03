Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu will headline action on Day 2 of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The duo will be opening their campaigns at the WTA500 event on Tuesday (Feb. 4).
In another encounter featuring Grand Slam champions, Raducanu will take on Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the second round. They will open play for the evening session on the Stadium Court and will be followed by Jabeur and Ostapenko.
Other big names taking to the Stadium Court include Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic. The former takes on lucky loser Moyuka Ujichima in the first match. Bencic, meanwhile, continues her return to the Tour after childbirth. She faces the dangerous Rebeka Sramkova in the opening hurdle.
In other singles action, Magda Linette and Renata Zarazua as well as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sofia Lenin will lock horns in encounters at the ABCD Court 1.
There's plenty to look forward to at the WTA500 tournament, so, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Schedule for Day 2 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Shuko Aoyama / Eri Hozumi vs [2] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs
Followed by: [8] Leylah Fernandez vs [LL] Moyuka Uchijima
Followed by: [WC] Belinda Bencic vs Rebecca Sramkova
Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): [WC] Marketa Vondrousova vs [WC] Emma Raducanu
Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs [7] Jelena Ostapenko
ADCB Court 1
Starting at 1 pm local time: Magdalena Frech vs Linda Noskova
Followed by: [Q] Renata Zarazua vs Magda Linette
Followed by: [6] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs [Q] Sofia Kenin
Followed by: Cristina Bucsa / Miyu Kato vs [4] Kristina Mladenovic / Shuai Zhang
Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on the Stadium Court will begin at 12.30 pm local time in the morning session, while the evening session will kick off at 5 pm local time. The tennis action on the ADCB Court 1 will be played in a single session, set to commence at 2:30 pm local time.