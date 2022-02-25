Acapulco 2022 Today's results, winners: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie through to the semifinals

Day 4 of the Mexican Open saw the elimination of four more players as we move into the semifinals at Acapulco.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev entered his quarterfinal clash against Yoshihito Nishioka as the new World No.1. The Russian won 6-2, 6-3 to seal his place in the semifinals. Medvedev will now take on Rafael Nadal in a rematch of the 2022 Australian Open final in which the Spaniard came back from two sets down to win the title.

The King of Clay faced Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals and started brilliantly by taking the opening set 6-0. The American fought hard in the second set and was 5-3 up. However, Nadal fought back and took the set to a tiebreak. He eventually won the tiebreak 7-5 to book his place in the final four at Acapulco.

Nadal said after the game that he will have to be at his highest level to beat Medvedev in the semifinals.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play against Daniil. I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance, and that's what I'm going to try. I have to play my game."

The Spaniard added:

"Everybody knows how difficult the final was in Australia. Tomorrow is going to be another battle. I know he's playing well, plenty of confidence... I am excited to play that match."

Saturday's match at Acapulco will be the sixth meeting between Nadal and Medvedev, with the former leading the head-to-head 4-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to play Cameron Norrie in the semifinals

Tsitsipas is in his third semifinal of 2022

In the other half of the draw, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the semifinals following a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron. The Greek will take on sixth seed Cameron Norrie, who thrashed Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 6-0 to reach the last four.

Norries said after the game against Gojowczyk:

"I used the court to my advantage. Very slow, very bouncy conditions. I just made it physical points and made him play one more ball. Even though the score was easy, it was definitely not easy. I sweat through like five shirts, and it was definitely a very physical match. I really enjoyed it."

Tsitsipas and Norrie previously locked horns in the final of last year's Lyon Open, which the the former won 6-3, 6-3.

Acapulco 2022 Day 4 results at a glance

Singles

(Quarterfinals)

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3.

(4) Rafael Nadal def. Tommy Paul 6-0, 7-6 (5).

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4.

(6) Cameron Norrie def. (LL) Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

(Quarterfinals)

(WC) Stefanos Tsitsipas / Feliciano Lopez def. (2) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

(4) Jean-Julien Rojer / Marcelo Arevalo def. Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 6-2.

(WC) John Isner / Hans Hach def. (1) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

(LL) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara def. (3) Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares.

