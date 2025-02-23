Acapulco 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more | Mexican Open

The Mexican Open 2025 in Acapulco will be the one of the final pit stops on the ATP Tour before the season's first Masters 1000 tournament, the Indian Wells Masters, next month. The tournament will run from February 24 to March 1, and this will be its 32nd edition.

Two-time defending champion Alex de Minaur has opted to forego his title defense here in order to compete at the Dubai Tennis Championships. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev leads the field as the top seed, followed by his fellow top 10 cohorts Casper Ruud, and Tommy Paul.

With some of the best players in the world assembled in Acapulco, here's a look at all the relevant details regarding this year's edition of the Mexican Open:

What is the Mexican Open 2025?

The Mexican Open is an outdoor hardcourt tournament held in Acapulco every year. The tournament was first held in 1993 in Mexico City, and on clay, before being relocated to its current venue. The surface also changed from clay to hardcourts in 2014.

It started off as an ATP 250 tournament but was upgraded to an ATP 500 status at the start of the century. Three players hold the record for most titles at the tournament with four each, Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer, and Thomas Muster. The tournament currently features a 32-player draw.

Venue

The Mexican Open will take place at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico.

Draw and Players

Ben Shelton is the fifth seed at the Mexican Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev, fourth seed Holger Rune, fifth seed Ben Shelton, and eighth seed Tomas Machac headline the top half of the draw. The German, who was competing on clay over the past fortnight, will hope that a change of surface improves his results. He failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals of his last two tournaments.

Zverev will begin his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi, and could face Denis Shapovalov, who won the Dallas Open a few weeks ago, in the second round. Shelton will face Flavio Cobolli in his opener here. Miomir Kecmanovic, who recently won the Delray Beach Open, is also in this half of the draw.

Second seed Casper Ruud, third seed Tommy Paul, sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti, and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe anchor the bottom half of the draw. The Norwegian was the runner-up here last year, and will aim to go a step further this time. He will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Paul will take on a qualifier in the first round, and could meet another qualifier in the second round as well. Tiafoe will be up against Alexandre Muller in his opener. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alex Michelsen are the other notable players in this part of the draw.

Schedule

Qualifying rounds will take place on February 22 and 23. Main draw action will begin with the first-round matches on Monday, February 24. The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, February 27, followed by the semifinals on Friday, February 28. The championship rounds will be held on Saturday, March 1. The doubles final will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 9:00 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion

500

500

$483,515 $158,810 Runner-up

330

300 $260,150 $84,690 Semifinalist

200

180 $138,645 $42,850 Quarterfinalist

100 90 $70,830 $21,430 Second Round (Round of 16)/ First round (Doubles) 50 0 $37,810 $11,090 First Round (Round of 32) 0 - $20,165 -

Where to Watch

Fans can keep a track of the matches happening at the Mexican Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

