If Carlos Alcaraz getting a much bigger cake than Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Madrid Open wasn't enough of a problem, tournament director Feliciano Lopez defending it has annoyed tennis fans further.

Alcaraz and Sabalenka celebrated their birthdays on May 5 and another reason for them to rejoice was the fact that both reached their respective finals at the prestigious tournament.

However, the difference in the sizes of the cakes presented to them was too big to ignore. Not just fans, but players like Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu expressed their disappointment in the different treatment of the players, especially since Alcaraz and Sabalenka are both ranked second, have won an equal number of Majors, and the Belarusian has one more 1000 title than the Spaniard.

Lopez mocked Azarenka as he shared a photograph of Holger Rune being presented with a small cake and justified the tournament's actions.

Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



PS: I hope Rune wasn't also upset by his treatment

Fans called out the 41-year-old, calling him a "misogynist" and reminded him that the issue was not the size of the cake but the difference in the treatment of the players based on their gender.

"Feliciano is gaslighting. It's not about the size of a cake. This tournament was owned by a misogynist who sued the WTA multiple times, including for the right to pay women less. Gave female winners some KMart looking trophy every year," a fan tweeted.

"Feliciano is gaslighting. It's not about the size of a cake. This tournament was owned by a misogynist who sued the WTA multiple times, including for the right to pay women less. Gave female winners some KMart looking trophy every year," a fan tweeted.

"Numerous people calling out bad schedule, sexualization of ball girls and other issues. Never seen him respond. But hey, cake is important," a user wrote.

Roksanche @Roksanche

But hey, cake is important 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



"Numerous people calling out bad schedule, sexualization of ball girls and other issues. Never seen him respond.
But hey, cake is important," a user wrote.

"So you respond to the cake gate but when people discuss terrible scheduling, model ball girls used as decoration you are very quiet," another tweet read.

"So you respond to the cake gate but when people discuss terrible scheduling, model ball girls used as decoration you are very quiet," another tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

let's be real the reaction to this is about more than the cake. maybe talk about the 'sexy' ball girl outfits or the fact that important women's matches have continuously been pushed back and given NB start times in favour men's matches - and this isn't the first year…

Robespierre @brookeabeyer Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



If an active WTA player is saying "this is representative of the gender disparity in treatment by tournaments" then maybe there's something to it and you should stop the knee jerk defensiveness. Sittin here acting like this is simply about a cake and not about a broader issue…

👽👻 @fedettini Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



You're a douche

in mourning @katharineumm Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Not the "I cant be sexist I also gave a small cake to a different man" argument

Swish🔸 @Zwxsh



This is a multi-million euro tournament, how much of their budget does a bigger cake really cost?



Just looks incredibly lazy to be honest.



@vika7 twitter.com/feliciano_lope… Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



There really was no reason they couldn't have made the same effort for her, even if to just keep everyone happy.

This is a multi-million euro tournament, how much of their budget does a bigger cake really cost?

Just looks incredibly lazy to be honest.

LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 @LavanyaVocalist Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Alcaraz got the same kind of cake on court last year too when he had not yet won @MutuaMadridOpen . Aryna Sabalenka is also a #MutuaMadridOpen Champion & a 3-time Grand Slam Champion (1 singles & 2 doubles). The disparity in celebrations is horrible. Don't bring Holger into this.

🙂 @penkostephens Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Oh okay my bad I didn't know that Rune was a Madrid finalist and former Madrid champion, number 2 player in the world, a grand slam champion, and 29-4 for the year…

Sarah | clay clay clay🧱 @whomstissarah Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Loud and wrong

J 🃏 @gerrydefaultme twitter.com/feliciano_lope… Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Anyway, happy retirement to you

Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein twitter.com/feliciano_lope… Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez



1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final

2. He was playing on centre court

3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event



Holga be in a drama even when he's left the tournament.

not buying it babe. not buying it. would love to hear what you have to say about the objectified ballgirls and the abysmal scheduling of wta matches in favor of atp ones tho

It could have been worse, right Feliciano, you could have brought a stripper on stage for Holger, given the history of misogyny and sexism this tournament has. Let's just say a small cake is a win

Madrid Open 2023 finals are locked

Iga Swiatek (L) and Aryna Sabalenka are Madrid Open finalists

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Madrid Open today, May 6. The 21-year-old Pole has won five out of their seven meetings so far. The last time they played was at the Stuttgart Open a few days ago, where Swiatek registered a straight-sets victory over the Belarusian.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, will square off against German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in the title clash on Sunday, May 7. Both have won one match each against each other. Struff beat Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals and became the first lucky loser ever to reach the finals of a Masters 1000 tournament.

If Alcaraz defends his Madrid Open title and just plays a match at the Italian Open, he will replace Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1

