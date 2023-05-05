"I'm calling misogyny" - Tennis fans angered by difference in birthday cake size for Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz

The 2023 Madrid Open finalists in the men’s and women’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, celebrated their birthdays on May 5th. However, fans were angered by the cakes both World No. 2’s received, with some calling it pure misogyny in tennis.

While Sabalenka, who faces World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday celebrated her 25th birthday, Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz celebrated his 20th after his semifinal victory over Borna Coric.

Fans were left shocked after seeing the pictures of the tennis stars’ birthday cakes, as Alcaraz's birthday cake looked much bigger and grander than Sabalenka's. One fan called the difference “astounding” and said the sport is misogynistic for the discrimination.

Fans also pointed out that Sabalenka and Alcaraz have the same number of Grand Slam titles and are ranked the same, while the former has more 1000 titles than the latter.

“the difference in cake size is astounding,” they wrote with a picture of both cakes.

“they're ranked the same and have the same amount of slams, aryna even has more masters (not after sunday tho) but anyways i'm calling misogyny,” they also commented.

s :) 🪼 @slaylorfritz they're ranked the same and have the same amount of slams, aryna even has more masters (not after sunday tho) but anyways i'm calling misogyny they're ranked the same and have the same amount of slams, aryna even has more masters (not after sunday tho) but anyways i'm calling misogyny 😒

Another fan opined that the organizers in Madrid had never taken the WTA seriously.

“This represents way more than the cake in my opinion, you have to really look at Madrid and it’s history of not taking the WTA seriously,” they wrote.

TomTom @TomToTheTom s :) 🪼 @slaylorfritz the difference in cake size is astounding the difference in cake size is astounding https://t.co/acQDVATNyZ This represents way more than the cake in my opinion, you have to really look at Madrid and it’s history of not taking the WTA seriously twitter.com/slaylorfritz/s… This represents way more than the cake in my opinion, you have to really look at Madrid and it’s history of not taking the WTA seriously twitter.com/slaylorfritz/s…

One recalled that the Belarusian did not even get a celebration two years ago, but the Spaniard got one despite losing his match the same day.

“They did this two years ago also when Aryna played on her birthday she didn’t even get a cake but Carlos got a whole celebration after his loss.”

Here are more reactions from irate tennis fans to the discrimination between the two players.

UlaJK @UKisielewska @slaylorfritz Wow! Why not have two identical cakes! Especially when you have two players celebrating on the same day... just looks bad, damn... @slaylorfritz Wow! Why not have two identical cakes! Especially when you have two players celebrating on the same day... just looks bad, damn...😳

Donna Ras @donna_mat @slaylorfritz There it is, sexism and inequality. Some still claim that it doesn’t exist lol. @slaylorfritz There it is, sexism and inequality. Some still claim that it doesn’t exist lol.

Big2ofTennis @Big2oftennis @slaylorfritz not only astounding but shameful. Lady has won AO and look at the size of cake lucky blue eyed boy @slaylorfritz not only astounding but shameful. Lady has won AO and look at the size of cake lucky blue eyed boy

“After Australian Open, everything changed” - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 Australian Open Champion

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka reached her second final of the WTA 1000 event in Madrid by dispatching Maria Sakkari in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, in the semifinals.

During her post-match interview, the Belarusian said that winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne this January changed everything for her.

"After Australian Open I think, yeah, I think everything changed then. I feel like a different person. I look at the tennis a little bit differently," said the 25-year-old.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka will have a chance to avenge her 2023 Stuttgart Open final loss to Iga Swiatek as they face off once again in the 2023 Madrid Open final.

