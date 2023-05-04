After winning the 2023 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka has been in stellar form. At the Madrid Open, the Belarusian beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to secure a spot in the final.

In the post-match press conference, the 24-year-old addressed winning her first Grand Slam title and its corollary for her. The moderator asked Sabalenka about things that have changed since her title triumph at Melbourne Park as the Belarusian looked more confident with her game.

Sabalenka replied by saying she has become more calm on the court. With a grin on her face, she also added that the change could be a reason of her getting older. Furthermore, Sabalenka stated that she felt like a different person after the Australian Open.

"After Australian Open I think, yeah, I think everything changed then. I feel like a different person. I look at the tennis a little bit differently," said Aryna Sabalenka.

The current World No. 2 concluded the question by admitting that winning the hardcourt major has really changed her and that she believes in herself a lot more now.

Seeded second in the Mutua Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka relinquished the likes of Sorana Cirstea, Camila Osorio, Mirra Andreeva, Mayar Sherif, and Maria Sakkari to reach the final of the clay court competition. She will face the winner of the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Veronika Kudermetova.

If the top seed manages to defeat Kudermetova in the semifinal, fans will get to see the replay of the Stuttgart Open final, which took place last month.

However, the multi-time Grand Slam winner managed to upset the Australian Open champion in straight sets last time, but in tennis, things can't be predicted.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Maria Sakkari in the semifinal of the Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka reached her second final of the WTA 1000 competition on Thursday (May 4) after she defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Second-seeded Sabalenka started strong against her Greek opponent in the semifinal fixture, as she managed to grasp an early 3-0 lead in the first set.

Sakkari tried fighting back as she sealed continuous sets to make the score 3-3. However, Sabalenka again managed to take the lead and eventually capture the set. Unlike the first, the second set was purely dominated by the Belarusian, as she clinched victory 6-4, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka will surely try her best to triumph in her 13th career title on Saturday (May 6). Moreover, she will look forward to closing into Iga Swiatek's lead in the WTA ranking, as she's the closest one who can dethrone her for the top ranking currently.

