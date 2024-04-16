Tennis fans have not taken kindly to French tennis player Corentin Moutet's sly dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas over the environmental impact of his frequent travel.

Tsitsipas recently clinched his third Monte-Carlo Masters title in four years, securing a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over Casper Ruud in the final. With the victory, the Greek broke back into the ATP top 10 for the first time in February, claiming the World No. 7 spot.

Following his triumph, the 25-year-old took some time to ruminate on the beauty of nature and advocate for its preservation, urging everyone to protect and cherish the planet for future generations.

"Nature is one of the most beautiful things in the world. The way the leaves change colors in the fall, the sound of waves crashing on the shore, the beauty of a snow-covered landscape. Let's protect and cherish our planet, and preserve its beauty for generations to come," Stefanos Tsitsipas posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Corentin Moutet was unimpressed with Stefanos Tsitsipas' sentiments, taking a dig at the Greek for flying to different countries every week for tournaments and contributing to environmental harm.

"From a tennis player flying everyweek to a new country," he responded.

Tennis fans were annoyed at Moutet's seemingly unnecessary jab at Tsitsipas, highlighting the Frenchman's poor on-court behavior and calling out the double standards in his criticism of other players.

"This guy sucks ahaha acts like a jerk on court and yet always the first to criticise or talk about another player.. what a weirdo," one fan commented.

"I think it's jealousy that inspires you.. Because you lose all your tournaments... Are known more for your violent and aggressive behavior than for the quality of your tennis.. I'm French and you shame me! Your Twitters have no value... They are nothing but hatred...," another fan wrote.

Fans also emphasized the apparent hypocrisy in Moutet's response, pointing out that he traveled just as extensively as the World No. 7 did.

"Unlike you, stef doesn’t lose in the 1st round and will likely stay in a country he’s playing at for a week.. sometimes 2 if it’s a masters or slam.. you can’t relate because it’s a different r1 for you every day," one fan posted.

"From a tennis player not signed up to the ATP's carbon tracker about one who is," another fan chimed in.

"Meanwhile you this year: ✈️ argentina ✈️ brazil ✈️ chile ✈️ croatia ✈️ italy ✈️ morocco ✈️monte carlo ✈️ romania, you’ll be travelling again by thursday when you lose another r1 and likely you’ve been home once or twice. pack it up mr worldwide," said another.

Furthermore, fans sarcastically questioned what alternative methods of travel Stefanos Tsitsipas was expected to use to compete in tournaments worldwide.

"As opposed to walking to a new country? Right???" a fan wrote.

"Is he meant to cycle IJBOL," another fan commented.

"What exactly do you propose he should do? Did he create the tournament schedule? Should he walk?" said yet another.

Stefanos Tsitsipas travels to Spain for Barcelona Open after Monte-Carlo Masters triumph

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Following his triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action at the Barcelona Open in Spain. The Greek enters the ATP 500 event as the fifth seed.

Following a first-round bye, the 25-year-old takes on Sebastian Ofner in his opening match. Ofner claimed a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Pavel Kotov to book his place against the World No. 7.

Despite two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal, Stefanos Tsitsipas will feature in a star-studded lineup at the tournament as Rafael Nadal makes his highly anticipated return to the tour. Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur will also be in action at the event.

