"Added 15 Slams to my resume" - Venus Williams hilariously reacts to being mistaken for sister Serena Williams in ASB Classic guide

Venus Williams recently had a witty response to a magazine blunder that confused her with her younger sister Serena Williams. Venus shared a photo of the 2015 Auckland Open tournament guide, where her picture was replaced by Serena’s in the achievements section.

The Williams sisters stand as two of the most accomplished and impactful tennis players in history. Together, they have secured a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles, along with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles. Their professional matchups have amounted to 31 encounters, with Serena holding a lead of 19 victories to Venus's 12.

Venus showed her sense of humor when she encountered the magazine error that swapped her photo with Serena’s. She posted the picture on her Instagram story on Friday, January 5, and joked that she quickly added 15 Grand Slams to her resume, referring to Serena’s superior record in Majors.

"When the tournament labeled me as Serena Williams in the tournament guide. Quickly added 15 slams to my resume," Venus wrote.

At the 2015 Auckland Open, Williams was the third seed, having reached the final in 2014. She reached the final again, where she faced top seed Caroline Wozniacki. The American defeated the Dane in a three-setter to claim her 46th career title.

It is worth mentioning that Venus Williams would need to add 16 more Grand Slam titles to her tally to match Serena's 23 Majors.

Serena and Venus Williams stayed close despite their on-court rivalry, according to their former coach

Serena and Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently shared insights into how the iconic sisters managed to maintain a strong bond despite their competitive dynamics on the tennis court.

Despite the latter's surpassing achievements, Macci highlighted that Venus never harbored jealousy towards Serena. He referred to them as "two peas in a pod", commending their unwavering support and respect for each other.

Macci, who trained them from 1991 to 1995, emphasized the sister's early development and potential, responding to questions about potential envy on X (formerly Twitter) in November last year.

"Was asked if Venus Williams was ever jealous of Serena Williams because the younger Compton Comet became better. Easiest question about the GOAT family to answer. NEVER EVER. Two Peas in a Pod like the World has NEVER EVER SAW and the inspiring story that says it ALL," Macci wrote.

Serena Williams concluded her professional tennis career last year at the 2022 US Open, after a third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. Venus Williams, on the other hand, remains an active player on the WTA tour, with a current ranking of World No. 419. Her latest match of the 2023 season was at the US Open, where she lost to qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets.

