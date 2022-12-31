Adelaide International 1 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The third edition of the ATP Adelaide International 1 will start on January 1. While the tournament is in the ATP 250 category, a number of big names will be competing as they look to get some match practice ahead of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is the biggest name competing in Adelaide and is a heavy favorite to win. However, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev are capable of giving the Serb a run for his money. Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov are also among those to look out for.

With an exciting week of tennis action ahead of us, let's take a look at all the information regarding the Adelaide International 1.

What is the Adelaide International 1?

The Adelaide International 1 is an ATP 250 event that is played in Adelaide at the start of the tennis season, preceding the Australian Open. The competition first took place in 2020 and has since been held each year. The men's tournament was not held in 2021 though.

Last year saw two editions of the competition take place, with Gael Monfils and Ashleigh Barty winning the Adelaide International 1 while Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ashleigh Barty won the Adelaide International 2.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide.

Players

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Four Top-10 players are competing in the ATP 250 tournament, with Novak Djokovic being the top seed. The Serb will face France's Constant Lestienne in the first round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the other Top-10 players in the tournament. Medvedev will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round while Rublev will be up against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov and last year's runner-up Karen Khachanov are the other seeded players in the tournament, while Dominic Thiem could also feature in the main draw if he qualifies.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament start on Sunday, with the main draw starting on January 1. The tournament's final will take place on January 8.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the men's tournament is $642,735 with the winner pocketing $94,560 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $94,560 250 Runner-up $55,035 150 Semi-finals $32,150 90 Quarterfinals $18,175 45 Second round $10,655 20 First round $6,340 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the ATP 250 event live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on Tennis TV .

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

