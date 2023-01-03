Adelaide International 1 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys

Date: January 4, 2023

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now

Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take over World No. 64 Quentin Halys in the second round of the Adelaide International 1 on Wednesday.

Djokovic has been on top of his game despite a distressing 2022 season that saw him banned from tournaments in Australia and North America, including the two Grand Slams played on those continents. In 2022, the Serb emerged as the top title holder alongside Carlos Alcaraz, claiming five trophies including Wimbledon and a strong finish to the season with a victory at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is off to a tremendous start, commencing his 2023 campaign with a win over Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the first round in Adelaide. He sailed through the encounter against the World No. 65 in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, converting three of the eight breakpoints while saving one against him.

Quentin Halys, meanwhile, outclassed wild card entrant and home hope Jordan Thompson in the opening round match. The Frenchman was able to convert two of five breakpoints while facing none himself. Halys sealed the deal with a comfortable straight-sets triumph of 6-3, 6-4.

Although the 26-year-old did not accumulate extraordinary results on the ATP Tour last year, he ended his season with a career-high ranking of World No. 64 owing to some noteworthy showings on the Challenger circuit, winning three titles and featuring in four other finals.

Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

The duo have locked horns once before in their careers in 2016 at the Australian Open. The Serb, who won the title at the tournament that year, prevailed against the Frenchman in the second round with a 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (3) win. Their head-to-head record thus read 1-0 in favor of the former World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys odds

Novak Djokovic vs Quentin Halys prediction

The former World No. 1 will be the heavy favorite in the encounter

Novak Djokovic will be the heavy favorite in this encounter. The 35-year-old had an outstanding record prior to competing at this tournament, having featured in five back-to-back finals in Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, Astana, Paris and Turin, winning four of them.

Quentin Halys, who dished out a staggering 14 aces in his previous match, will look to implement his formidable serve to score free points.

The Serb, however, will be tough to get past for the young Frenchman, who will have to bring out his best game to find answers against one of the greatest returners in the game.

The 21-time Slam winner, who faced dire consequences in Australia in 2022, will look to turn the corner this time around and is expected to ease past his French opponent.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets

