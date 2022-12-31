Adelaide International 1 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA's 2023 calendar kicks off with the Adelaide International 1, a 500-event which is scheduled to commence with main draw action on January 1. A number of top players have arrived in the South Australian city ahead of the tournament, where World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will be leading the field.

In addition to Jabuer, fellow top-10 player Aryna Sabalenka and the likes of Danielle Collins, Anett Kontaveir and Jelena Ostapenko are also in the draw. With players eyeing a solid start to the new year and getting some much-needed match practice heading into the year's first Grand Slam — the Australian Open, fans can expect a week of exhilarating tennis action.

On that note, let's take a look at all the information regarding the Adelaide International 1.

What is the Adelaide International 1?

The Adelaide International 1 is a WTA 500 event that is played at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, South Australia, as one of the first tournaments of the tennis season and part of the Australian Open series. The first edition of the tournament was held in 2020 and the event has been a regular feature on the WTA tour since.

Home favorite Ashleigh Barty lifted the trophy at the inaugural tournament back in 2020, before recapturing her crown again last year. The Aussie, however, has since announced her retirement from the sport and will not be returning to defend her title. Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic are among the other previous winners.

Venue

The Adelaide International 1 has been held on the hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide since its inception.

Players

Aryna Sabalenka is the second at the Adelaide International 1.

Ons Jabeur leads a packed field of top players and will be one of the favorites to win the title in defending champion Ashleigh Barty's absence. She, however, will be expecting a tough fight from a slew of quality opponents.

Big names, including Elena Rybakina, crowd the Tunisian's half of the draw. The Kazakh defeated Jabeur in the duo's maiden Grand Slam final to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko anchor the bottom half, which also features the likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Garbine Mugurza and Bianca Andreescu.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament start on Sunday, with the main draw starting on January 1. The final will take place on January 8.

Prize Money

Ashleigh Barty defeated Elena Rybakina to win the trophy in 2022.

The winner of the Adelaide International 1 will pocket $120,150 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $120,150 500 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semi-finals $43,323 185 Quarterfinals $20,465 100 Second round $11,145 55 First round $7,500 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on WTA Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

