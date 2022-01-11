Adelaide International 2 2022 results: Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova scores, winner & recap

Coco Gauff was at her best as she handed Katerina Siniakova a complete beatdown in their first round encounter. The American teenager was in total control of the match as she progressed to the second round of the 2022 Adelaide International 2.

Gauff suffered a heartbreaking loss at the Adelaide International 1 last week. After playing some brilliant tennis for the first half of the match, she led Ashleigh Barty by a set and a break. However, the World No. 1 turned things around to defeat her 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

But based on today's results, it appears that the 17-year old has learned her lesson and stepped up her game.

Gauff defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff is set to take on fellow teenager Marta Kostyuk in the second round. The Ukrainian defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 in her first round match.

Both players started off quite well, though it was Siniakova who was the stronger competitor in the first few games. But with the score tied at 1-1, Gauff went on a roll. She won the next five games to clinch the opening set 6-1.

Siniakova, however, did have her chances in the first set. She took the teenager to deuce twice during the fifth game, but couldn't take advantage. The American continued her momentum in the second set as well, quickly racing to a 4-0 lead. By this point, she had won nine games in a row.

Siniakova finally managed to get on board with a love service hold, but it was too little too late. The duo held their serve over the next three games and Gauff closed out the match on her first match point, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The 17-year-old will next face Kostyuk, another teenager looking to rise up the ranks. Even though the Ukrainian made her debut before Gauff, the American has achieved more success on the WTA tour. Gauff will head into the match as the favorite.

