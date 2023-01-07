Adelaide International 2 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The third edition of the Adelaide International 2 will be held from January 9-14, 2023.

Andrey Rublev is the top seed this time and the only top 10 player in the draw. Top 20 players Pablo Carreno Busta and Karen Khachanov are seeded second and third respectively. Roberto Bautista Agut is the fourth seed.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is the defending champion but needed a wildcard to make the main draw cut. Jason Kubler and Alexei Popyrin were the other wildcard recipients. Kyle Edmund continues his comeback following a lengthy injury lay-off.

While Nick Kyrgios and Lorenzo Musetti have withdrawn, there are still enough big names left for an entertaining week. Here's all the relevant information about the tournament:

What is the Adelaide International 2?

Classified as an ATP 250 event, it is a fairly recent addition to the men's tour. The inaugural edition was held in 2020, with Andrey Rublev emerging victorious. Gael Monfils and Thanasi Kokkinakis are among the other previous champions.

Since its inception, it has also played host to the WTA tour. The decision was made to hold two back-to-back tournaments in Adelaide last year. The Adelaide International 1 kicked off the new season, with the second one being held the following week. The same format has been followed this year.

Venue

The Adelaide International 2 will be held on the hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, Australia.

Players

Karen Khachanov is the third seed at the Adelaide International 2.

Andrey Rublev and Roberto Bautista Agut have landed in the top half of the draw and have received a bye into the second round. The former is set to begin his campaign against either defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis or Alexei Popyrin. The Spaniard could meet either Maxime Cressy or Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Brandon Nakashima are set for a first-round showdown, as are Miomir Kecmanovic and Kyle Edmund. Veteran Albert Ramos Vinolas is also in this section of the draw.

Karen Khachanov and Pablo Carreno Busta lead the bottom half of the draw and are the recipients of a bye as well. The former is likely to meet Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, while the latter will face a qualifier.

Dan Evans will take on Mackenzie McDonald in his opener, while Tommy Paul faces Yoshihito Nishioka. British youngster Jack Draper will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Adelaide International 2 is $642,735 with a total of 250 ranking points up for grabs. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Points Prize Money Champion 250 $97,760 Runner-up 150 $57,025 Semifinalist 90 $33,525 Quarterfinalist 45 $19,425 Round of 16 20 $11,280 Round of 32 0 $6,895

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on Eurosport.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

