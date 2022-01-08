Adelaide International 2022 results: Ashleigh Barty vs Iga Swiatek scores, winner and recap

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the final of the Adelaide International by defeating reigning champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Saturday.

The Australian started brilliantly, taking the first set 6-2. Swiatek fought hard in the second set but the World No. 1 was simply too strong for the Pole, earning one break of serve to seal the match.

Barty will take on Elena Rybakina in the final on Sunday.

Ashleigh Barty defeated Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4

Ashleigh Barty defeated Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach her 20th WTA final. Standing between the World No. 1 and a 14th title is seventh seed Elena Rybakina.

Ashleigh Barty beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4

Both players started off well and Swiatek got the first opportunity to break in the fourth game of the match. However, the Australian managed to hold serve, before breaking the Pole in the next game to go 3-2 up.

The World No. 1 broke Swiatek again in the seventh game and successfully served out the set 6-2.

Swiatek started the second set brightly and tried to break Barty in the second game. However, the Australian managed to keep the Pole at bay and level the set at 1-1.

Barty broke Swiatek in the very next game to take control of the match. The Pole earned a breakpoint opportunity in the sixth game, but failed to capitalize, allowing the World No. 1 to move 4-2 up.

Swiatek saved a matchpoint at 5-3, forcing the World No. 1 to serve for a spot in the final. The Australian made no mistake and held easily to register her second straight win over Swiatek.

The Australian's next opponent, Elena Rybakina, advanced after beating Misaki Doi in straight sets. Barty and Rybakina have met once before, in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Barty won the match 6-3, 6-2.

Given Barty's dominant run so far, she is the heavy favorite to win on Sunday and lift the 14th WTA title of her career.

