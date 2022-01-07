Adelaide International 2022 results: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka scores, winner & recap

Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International by defeating two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 on Friday.

With the victory, the 20-year-old has extended her winning streak at Adelaide to 8-0. It will be put to the test in the semifinals, with her opponent being World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka Score

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka Winner

Iga Swiatek defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. She will next take on World No. 1 Barty, who defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka Match Recap

Iga Swiatek in action at the Adelaide International

Swiatek secured the first break of the match in the fourth game of the first set to go 3-1 up. However, Azarenka bounced back to win the next two games and level it to 3-3. The Pole then pocketed the decisive break before holding her serve to take the first set 6-3.

Azarenka then broke Swiatek in the fourth game of the second set to go 3-1 up. The Belarusian put up a strong serving display in the second set, serving two aces and winning 13 out of 15 points on her first serve, to ensure she didn't concede a break.

The former World No. 1 broke Swiatek again to bag the second set 6-2 and set up a decider.

The former French Open champion had the upper hand in the third set right away as she started with a double break of serve to lead 3-0. The Belarusian tried to make a comeback in the next game but Swiatek held her nerve to go 4-0 up.

Azarenka managed to avoid a bagel by taking the next game but found herself trailing 1-5 after Swiatek held her serve in the sixth game of the set. The 20-year-old broke for the fifth time in the match to take the third set and confirm her place in the semifinals.

This was Swiatek's first victory over Azarenka and her third against a player who has held the World No. 1 ranking.

As a result of the win, the World No. 9 will be among the top eight seeds at the Australian Open.

