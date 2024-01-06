Adelaide International 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA tour will shift focus to the Adelaide International, a WTA 500 event scheduled to commence with main draw action on Monday, January 8. Adelaide has hosted back-to-back tournaments in the past couple of years, but 2024 marks the return to a more traditional calendar.

Top-10 players including Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina will be in action, as will the likes of a returning Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Add Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova to the mix and you have yourself an extremely competitive draw. On that note, here's all the information you need to know regarding the Adelaide International.

What is the Adelaide International?

The Adelaide International is a WTA 500 event played at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, South Australia, in the lead-up to the Australian Open. The first edition of the tournament was held in 2020; it was briefly divided into two tournaments held in quick succession.

Belinda Bencic and Aryna Sabalenka were the champions of the two events last year. Neither player will compete this year.

Venue

The tournament will be contested on the hard courts of the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, South Australia.

Players

Elena Rybakina will be one of the big names to watch out for.

Elena Rybakina leads a jam-packed draw at this year’s tournament. As the top seed, she will be one of the favorites to walk away with the trophy.

The Kazakh, however, will be expecting tough competition from the likes of the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova as well as World No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Others in the fray this year include Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko as well as Beatriz Haddad Maia and the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament will start on Saturday (January 6), with the main draw starting on Monday (January 8). The final will take place on January 13.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Adelaide International is $922,573. The women's singles champion will walk away $220,000 richer and 500 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money (Singles) Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion $220,000 500 500 Runner-up $135,000 325 325 Semifinalist $79,000 195 195 Quarterfinalist $38,000 108 108 Third Round $20,400 60 1 Second Round $14,000 32 - First Round $12,200 1 -

Where to Watch

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Adelaide International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans can catch the proceedings on TSN.