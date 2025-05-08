"Admitting you use your boyfriend for money is crazy" - Fans divided over Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan's honest admission about American's career

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, gave an affirmative answer to shut down criticism on her "capitalising" the American's tennis career. The couple started dating in 2020 and since then, Riddle has been travelling along with Fritz during his tours and has been spotted cheering for him in his matches, while also filming content for her social media.

Having gained popularity for showing her life through video content, she has garnered a large fan following on social media. Appearing in an episode of Olivia Molly Rogers' Tell Me More Podcast, she candidly spoke on how she has been dealing with the buzz online about her exploiting the tennis star.

"People say that I am capitalizing off of his career. And I'm like, 'Yep, you know what? I am.' And he's okay with that. And I'm okay with that because, you know, it's—it's a partnership," she said.

As this excerpt surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), fans were quick to react. While some fans commended her attitude and the arrangement she has with her boyfriend, others mocked her for making a failed attempt to prove a point. Some even lauded her for being her genuine self.

Check out the fan reactions here:

"Admitting that you use your bf for clout and money is crazy 😂" wrote a user.

"I like her LOL. She could be doing nothing besides enjoying games and hanging with Fritz during his downtime, but she’s making a career out of it," wrote another fan in support.

"she’s so funny morgan riddle please never change," wrote an admirer.

"they could never make me hate you, morgan riddle," a fan stated.

On the tennis side of things, Taylor Fritz is currently set to compete in the ongoing Italian Open with Riddle cheering on him from the stands.

Taylor Fritz set for Italian Open 2025

Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open- Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has entered the Masters 1000 event in Rome as the fourth seed of the tournament. Having received a bye to the second round, he will be facing the winner of the clash between Gabriel Diallo and Marcos Giron in his Round of 64 match.

Even though he has not had a very fruitful run this season, other than his United Cup triumph earlier this year, he still maintains his position in the Top 5 of the world ladder. From here on, he will look to secure a grand slam title to keep his position fixed, after facing a heartbreaking loss in the US Open last year.

