Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan sends bold response to criticisms of 'capitalizing' off American's career

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, candidly admitted that she "capitalizes" on the ATP star's career, adding that Fritz is supportive of it because their relationship is a "partnership."

Riddle recently appeared on Olivia Molly Rogers' Tell Me More podcast and discussed several topics, ranging from her career as a tennis WAG (Wives And Girlfriends) to the criticism she receives for it.

Riddle, who boasts over 435,000 followers on Instagram, revealed that her boyfriend, Fritz, has been supportive of her career. She left her corporate job to travel with the American on the ATP Tour and began creating tennis-related content.

She has become a mainstay on the Tour and is frequently spotted supporting Fritz and creating content for her social media accounts.

"In terms of like my career and everything that I'm doing, he's [Taylor Fritz] always been so supportive of it. He's always said like, 'I want to be a dual-income household.' So I'm like, 'All right, baby, let's be a dual income household. Here we go,'" she said (from 23:39).

She also admitted that she capitalizes on the World No. 4's career, and he supports it.

"People say that I am capitalizing off of his career. And I'm like, 'Yep, you know what? I am.' And he's okay with that. And I'm okay with that because, you know, it's—it's a partnership," she added.

Fritz and Riddle began dating in 2020 after meeting through a dating app. Since then, they have become one of tennis's most recognized couples. Riddle, a social media influencer, has gained popularity for showcasing life on tour with Fritz, helping bring more followers to the sport.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals how she focuses on her target audience and blocks out the rest

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2022 - Source: Getty

During the same podcast appearance, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was asked how she deals with constant criticism from the old-school tennis crowd. Riddle responded with confidence and said (from 32:15):

"Well like I said I block a lot of people. That's not my intended audience. I always went into this like, 'I want to bring a younger audience to tennis. I want to get girls involved in tennis.' So if people don't like my content, good. Get out of my way. Don’t watch my content. And I’ll let the people who this will actually be interesting to, or entertain, or inform find me."

In on-court matters, Fritz began his clay court swing at the Madrid Open and lost to eventual champion Casper Ruud in the fourth round. Up next, the World No. 4 will play at the Italian Open, where he is seeded fourth and will receive a bye in the first round. The American will face the winner of Gabriel Diallo vs. Marcos Giron.

