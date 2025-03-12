Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle gets honest about her 'f**k that' approach to 'misogynistic' backlash over influencer career

Taylor Fritz's long-time girlfriend and social media influencer Morgan Riddle recently spoke about her mistreatment by a considerable section of the tennis community since she started dating the American. According to Riddle, her deviating from the norm of a typical WAG upset some fans but she refused to have any of it, continuing to focus on her career.

Riddle, 27, is a model and content creator with over 430,000 and 270,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. The influencer became famous a few years ago after appearing alongside her World No. 4 boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, on Netflix's documentary series Break Point, which chronicled the lives of ATP and WTA stars on the pro tour. She also worked for Wimbledon as a fashion influencer in 2023-24.

Against that background, Morgan Riddle is now an integral part of the tennis world. However, if her recent comments on "The Squeeze" podcast are anything to go by, she received flak from fans for quite some time.

"I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within the tennis community and the fans. 'I'm calling attention to myself,' people just expected me to, like, sit in the box, be relatively private. Like, not capitalize on my partner's career. Came in guns blazing, I was like, 'F*** that!' People make up insane things. It's just the same misogynist, regurgitated b******t again and again," Riddle said.

The 27-year-old, however, did concede that she used to draw motivation from tennis fans' disapproval of her.

"I'm like, 'Oh, get more creative. Like, come on!' Sometimes I'm able to really use it as a motivation too, where I'm like, 'The spite in me is going to push me to do this even more,' because you're so mad about it," she added.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on the dating app Raya during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They started dating soon after and when the ATP Tour resumed in August that year, Riddle started traveling to pro tournaments with her boyfriend.

The American, who studied English Literature at the Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, has since come to be known for her tennis content, where she documents her and Fritz's life at hotel accommodations and tour-level event venues.

"They'd say it's my fault" - When Morgan Riddle talked about fans blaming her for Taylor Fritz's losses

Morgan Riddle supports her boyfriend Taylor Fritz at Paris Masters 2025 | Image Source: Getty

In August 2023, Morgan Riddle told the New York Times about how she would often be held responsible for any slump in form that her boyfriend Taylor Fritz went through ever since the couple went public with their relationship. The content creator also expressed satisfaction with her avenue of work back then.

"If his (Taylor Fritz's) ranking had gone down, they'd say it's my fault. I'm really happy with what I'm doing, and I'm making good money. People are allowed to make all the judgments they want," Riddle told NY Times two years ago.

Fritz, meanwhile, will face 13th-seeded Jack Draper for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters later on Wednesday (March 12). The third seed will be eager to pick up his second title at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having triumphed at the Palm Springs event against all odds in 2022.

