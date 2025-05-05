WATCH: Casper Ruud shares romantic kiss with fiancée Maria as they delightedly reunite after his Madrid Open triumph

Casper Ruud shared a romantic moment with his fiancée Maria Galligani after his triumph at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Norwegian was in high spirits after capturing his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the third time of asking.

Ruud engaged in a closely contested battle with Jack Draper in the final in Madrid. After fighting back from a 5-3 deficit in the opening set, the Norwegian fended off Draper's comeback to claim a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory in two hours and 29 minutes and secure the biggest title of his career.

After claiming his trophy, Casper Ruud reunited with his fiancée Maria, who had specially flown to Madrid so she could cheer him on in the final. The couple exchanged a sweet kiss as Maria congratulated the 26-year-old on his monumental victory.

Maria and Ruud also beamed with joy as they posed with the Norwegian's newly-won trophy together.

Casper Ruud was evidently touched by his fiancée Maria's endearing gesture to fly out to support him in Madrid, as he credited her presence for his victory.

Casper Ruud thanks fiancée Maria for her presence during Madrid Open final: "Maybe that was the last little push I needed to get over the finish line"

In his winner's speech, Casper Ruud gave a shoutout to his close family and friends, acknowledging their role in his success. The Norwegian especially expressed gratitude to his fiancée Maria for her unwavering support over the years and admitted that her presence during the final had given him the motivation to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

Ruud also called himself a "lucky guy" as he was overjoyed at being surrounded by many such "amazing" people.

"I owe a lot of my success to all my closest ones. My family, my friends, my fiancée Maria. We got engaged last year, so she’s been an incredible support for me over many years now. She came yesterday to come and support, and maybe that was the last little push I needed to get over the finish line. I’m really happy, and it’s great I’m surrounded by so many amazing people. I’m a really lucky guy," Ruud said.

Ruud will now turn his attention to the Italian Open, aiming to extend his winning streak at the ATP Masters 1000 event, which begins on May 7. Although the 26-year-old crashed out of the tournament in the second round last year, he will gain encouragement from his three previous semifinal finishes in Rome.

