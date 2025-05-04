Casper Ruud gets emotional thanking fiancée Maria, family & friends after 1st Masters win in Madrid

Casper Ruud adorably sent a shout-out to his fiancée Maria after winning the 2025 Madrid Open. After being a finalist at the big events for many years, the Norwegian has finally won his maiden Masters 1000 title. Seeded 15th at the event, Ruud needed some much-needed momentum at the European clay swing after making quick exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

He kicked off his run with a routine win against Arthur Rinderknech, following which he ousted 23rd seed Sebastian Korda. The Norwegian then comfortably eliminated third seed Taylor Fritz, ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, and 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final. The 26-year-old didn't drop a single set en route to the final.

Ruud engaged in a brutal duel with fifth seed Jack Draper, but it was the former's prowess on clay that helped him seal the deal with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win and lift the Madrid Open trophy. The newly-crowned champion got emotional during his interview and thanked his family and friends for his success.

Casper Ruud delivered an adorable shout-out to his fiancée Maria Galligani and said that she was possibly the final push he needed to get over the line. The Norwegian got engaged to his longtime girlfriend during last year's off-season

“Yeah it’s been incredible. I owe a lot of my success to all my closest ones. My family. My friends. My fiancée Maria. We got engaged last year so she’s been an incredible support for me over many years now. She came yesterday to come and support. Maybe that was the last little push I needed to get over the finish line. I’m really happy and it’s great I’m surrounded by amazing people. I’m a really lucky guy.”

Not only his family, but Ruud also had some really kind words for his opponent.

"What a player you are already at a young age" - Casper Ruud delivers some kind words to Jack Draper

Jack Draper and Casper Ruud at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud also had nice words for his opponent, Jack Draper, showering him with praise for how he has developed himself on every surface. He also said that it was an 'honor' to enjoy his tennis.

“Jack, thank you for your nice words. What a player you are already at a young age. A player you’ve become on all surfaces. You’re a threat to everyone now. Doesn’t matter where. Doesn’t matter when. I think the sky is the limit for you. So unbelievable effort these couple weeks.. your team as well. Keep going. It’s an honor to watch you play. Luckily it was my day today.”

Casper Ruud is set to make a huge eight-place jump in the rankings and re-enter the Top 10 of the ATP rankings at seventh place. Jack Draper, meanwhile, will also jump one place to become the new World No. 5.

