Adria Tour: Novak Djokovic pays homage to deceased Croatian basketball star

Novak Djokovic was seen receiving a jersey of Croatian basketball legend Drazen Petrovic from the Croat's mother.

Petrovic's mother also received a special racket from the Serb, who called it a very emotional moment.

Novak Djokovic (R) at the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic has turned many heads during the course of the Adria Tour. As the first stage, in the Serb's hometown of Belgrad, Serbia, came to a close, many criticised the Serb's organisation of the tournament and his blatant disregard for social distancing norms.

However, many in the Balkan region - where the tour is set to be conducted over four weekends - have also credited the tournament for bringing people together and sending a strong message of unity.

Into the second week now, which is set to be hosted in Zadar, Croatia, Novak Djokovic and the Adria Tour have again been in the news. Players like Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic himself will all be on show during the second stage of the Adria Tour.

Ahead of the tour, the players were also playing a basketball match with a local team - KK Zadar.

Before beginning the tour, Novak Djokovic sent a beautiful message to the Croatian people, as well as everyone in the Balkan region. Most strikingly, he paid homage to one of Croatian basketball's most remembered and revered stars with a heartfelt tribute.

I will keep this gift in a special place in my home: Novak Djokovic after receiving Drazen Petrovic jersey

Novak Djokovic

At the basketball game in Zadar, Novak Djokovic received a special gift from the mother of Drazen Petrovic, one of Croatian basketball's most widely recognized names who tragically passed away a few years ago.

Advertisement

On receiving the jersey, the Serb said:

"It was a really exciting moment. Thank you for coming, I was moved. I will keep this gift in a special place in my home. And I hope that the racket will also serve (as a special gift)," to which Mrs Petrovic responded: "It will go directly to the Drazen museum."

Petrovic lost his life in a tragic car accident aged just 29, back in 1993. When the Adria Tour announced its intention to host matches in Crotia, Petrovic's mother stated that if the World No. 1 would not be able to Sibenik - the hometown of Drazen - she would come to Zadar to greet the great Serb.

Mrs. Petrovic wanted to thank Djokovic for all the great work he has done for the people of the Balkans region, and the Serb duly acknowledged her message.

Riparte l’Adria Tour. E Djokovic rende omaggio a Drazen Petrovic https://t.co/YGlW5IG6Ig pic.twitter.com/rJT0mx32OU — Ubitennis (@Ubitennis) June 19, 2020

The Adria Tour's Zadar stage kicked off on Friday as Novak Djokovic took part in a mixed doubles match partnering Olga Danilovic, against Borna Coric and Ana Konjuh. Tournament director and former World No. 1 Goran Ivanisevic also took the court in a "rolling" event, ahead of the competitive singles matches over the coming weekend.