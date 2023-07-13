Adult film star Teanna Trump spotted cheering for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023

American adult entertainment actress Teanna Trump has been spotted cheering for Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Eubanks has had an inspiring run at the grass Major this year, where he made a quarterfinal exit following a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(4), 1-6 defeat to Dannil Medvedev on Wednesday, July 12.

In fact, the American was one tie-break away from making the semifinals at SW19.

Throughout the contest, the crowd on Court 1 was very vocal in their support of Eubanks. Among them was Keanna Nichele Jones, who is more popularly known as Teanna Trump. Born in Columbus, Indiana, she works in the adult film industry and has amassed a huge social media following, including more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Teanna Trump supporting Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon 2023. (via Instagram)

“I definitely believe a lot more in my ability” - Christopher Eubanks takes pride in his Wimbledon 2023 run

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Christopher Eubanks has had a whirlwind 2023 season. About four months ago, he found himself outside the ATP top-100. On Wednesday, he was three wins away from his maiden Grand Slam title.

Eubanks has made a lot of new fans this fortnight, including some superstars like Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who have congratulated him on his performances.

The 27-year-old leaves SW19 with a career-high World No. 31 ranking (in the ATP Live Rankings) and a lot of positives in the bag, the biggest being a boost in self-confidence.

“I think this week, these two or three weeks have been filled with positives. I didn't win today. I'm disappointed about it. It's unfortunate for me. But I think I showed a lot of positive signs that I can take moving forward, so I'm okay with that,” he said in his press conference.

“I would say I definitely believe a lot more in my ability to contend with some of the best players in the world,” he added. “It's tough to really know until you've played some of the best players in the world. I think it just gives me added confidence in my ability that I know I can compete with some of the best players in the world, whereas maybe I didn't fully know or believe that before.”

