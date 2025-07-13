After $4 million Wimbledon payday, Iga Swiatek within touching distance of Venus Williams in career earnings; Serena Williams stays light-years ahead

Iga Swiatek finds herself third on the list of WTA players with the highest career winnings, after receiving a paycheck of $4 million at Wimbledon. The WTA Tour's list features 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the top with a whopping $94,816,730 in career earnings, followed by Venus Williams with $42,648,578.

The Pole clinched her maiden title win at Wimbledon and raced to her sixth major title with ease against Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided final clash that lasted for 57 minutes.

Swiatek was in eighth place on the list before Wimbledon with a total of $36,372,498 in earnings, but has now climbed up the ladder with $40,523,198, overtaking big names like Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, and Petra Kvitova.

However, she will only get to keep around half of the prize money due to the stringent tax requirements in England and Poland. Her prize money will likely be deducted at an effective tax rate of 36.52%, which would lower the amount down to $2.5 million (approximately). In addition to this, Iga Swiatek would also be required to pay an additional 4% tax in Poland, reducing her earnings by another $162,000 (via Forbes).

The Majors offer equal prize money to both WTA and ATP players, with Wimbledon dishing out about $72 million prize purse for the tournament. Even though the All England Club increased its prize money from £2,70,000 ($3.5 million) to £3,00,000 ($4 million) this year, there is a possibility that the US Open might exceed the threshold if it increases its $3.8 million prize purse from last year. However, the WTA Finals remains the most lucrative tournament in the calendar year.

Iga Swiatek ranks her win at Wimbledon over other Major wins

Iga Swiatek after Wimbledon win - Image Source: Getty

After Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon triumph, she was asked to rank it in comparison to the Major titles she has won in her career. However, she was strategic in tackling the question and gave a very thorough reply during her post-match press conference.

"I think the fact that it’s on grass for sure it makes it more special I would say and unexpected. It feels like the emotions are bigger. Because at Roland Garros I know I can play well and I can show it every year. Here I wasn’t sure of that. I also needed to prove that to myself. I’m not gonna rank them. I have so much respect to the other tournaments. I worked really hard to win all the other Slams. There’s no point to choose between them,"she said.

Before the Wimbledon title, the 24-year-old had four French Open titles (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024), and a US Open title (2022) to her name.

