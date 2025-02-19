After Andy Roddick and ITIA's analysis of Jannik Sinner case, Pam Shriver makes "anti-abuse" plea amid disturbing Elena Rybakina situation

Former WTA pro Pam Shriver has praised Andy Roddick for his efforts in bringing attention to Jannik Sinner's doping case. The 62-year-old also offered a valuable suggestion to the ITIA. She urged all tennis organizations to unite in preventing cases of abuse, as seen in Elena Rybakina's situation.

Roddick recently had a discussion with ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse on the recent episode of his podcast. The former American tennis star tried to analyze the process behind judging Sinner's positive doping test. He also sought clarification on the reasoning behind the decision to impose a three-month ban on the Italian.

"I'm in like this middle ground where I'm going to get beat up no matter what I say because I don't think he tried to cheat. I don't think it enhanced his performance because I trust people who know this stuff better than I do like scientists and experts in this field and that's what they have said very formally after a long investigation," he said, in a recent episode of the Served Podcast.

Satisfied with the enlightening conversation, Pam Shriver suggested strengthening anti-abuse laws in the wake of the situation surrounding Elena Rybakina and her coach Stefano Vukov.

"Thanks for informative episode on how ITIA works & interfaces with other tennis, anti doping, & anti corruption entities. I hope one day ITIA will add anti abuse as the third leg of safeguarding the integrity of tennis. Anti abuse needs all 7 tennis entities working together," she wrote on X.

Vukov was recently banned by the WTA as the investigation regarding his ill-treatment towards Rybakina turned out to be true.

Elena Rybakina highlights the lack of support amid the decision to ban Stefano Vukov

Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina recently acknowledged feeling helpless about the situation with her coach, Stefano Vukov. The WTA has upheld its ban on the Croatian coach and prevented him from traveling with the WTA star to various tournaments.

"It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," she said, as reported by Tennis.com.

Rybakina wanted to hire Vukov again after they split in January 2024 before the news broke that he was temporarily suspended for possibly breaking the WTA Code of Conduct. According to the latest statement, the suspension will stay in place and reportedly last for a year.

