After Aryna Sabalenka's Miami Open triumph, Serena Williams' ex-coach makes "courage and stupidity" remark, praising her fearlessness

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has hailed Aryna Sabalenka's performance in the Miami Open. The Belarusian outclassed Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the final 7-5, 6-2.

Ad

Sabalenka entered Miami after a close runner-up finish in Indian Wells. She not only outclassed three of the top 10 seeds en route to the title, but also did so without dropping a set.

Macci, who trained the likes of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick analyzed Sabalenka's game in the last few months. He felt that she was honest in her fearless approach and has been one of the most courageous players on tour.

Ad

Trending

"What I love most about [Aryna Sabalenka] and her game is THE BIG C. Courage. There is a fine line between Courage and Stupidity. But she tries to deal the cards and run the show every match. BANG! Zero Fear from from Ear to Ear," Serena Willaims' ex-coach Rick Macci said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabalenka has made a splendid start to the season by amassing 23 wins from 27 matches so far. She dominated the singles competition at the Miami Open and finally captured her second title of the season.

The Belarusian reflected on her performance and felt relieved to win the final. She also felt delighted to be playing at her adopted home, having lived in Miami for the last few years.

"It was very important because last couple of finals I didn’t play my best and didn’t want it to get to my head. I’m super happy that I was able to handle all the emotions and was able to play my best. On the other side, playing at home is great. Having this trophy in the house means a lot and will always bring me great memories," Aryna Sabalenka said via WTA Tennis.

Ad

Sabalenka also discussed her approach during matches and how she has been working towards adding variety to her game.

"I love to see the variety. I think it’s really important to my game to have that in my pocket. Because overhitting is not enough to be the best player in the world. So we worked really hard to see those numbers. It’s super special and important for us. That’s something we’re going to keep working on -- the variety in my game," Aryna Sabalenka added.

Ad

"I’m starting in Stuttgart and then Madrid, Rome and Paris" - Aryna Sabalenka shares her schedule for the upcoming clay court season

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point in the Stuttgart Open last year - Day Five - Source: Getty

After a sensational title triumph in Miami, Sabalenka will be seen in action at the 2025 Stuttgart Open. She will begin her clay court season at the WTA 500 event, scheduled to begin on April 14.

Ad

Here's what the Belarusian said during her post-match press conference in the Miami Open.

"I’m starting in Stuttgart and then Madrid, Rome and Paris. I love playing on clay. Everyone kind of questions my game [on clay], but I know I can do well. I think we’re going to focus on fitness a lot. To make sure I know that I can play longest rallies for the whole match. I’m excited and I really hope to perform well."

Ad

Sabalenka will be joined by her rivals Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina at the Stuttgart Open. She reached the quarterfinals of the event last year, where she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

The World No. 1 is a three-time runner-up at the Stuttgart Open. She reached the finals in 2021, 2022 and 2023 but couldn't make her mark in any of those years. Sabalenka will be the top seed in Stuttgart this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback