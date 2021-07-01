"I try to learn from the 2016 experience" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2r win over Kevin Anderson

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of history at Wimbledon. Having recently become the only men's player in the Open Era to win two titles at every Grand Slam event, the World No. 1 could equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time record of 20 Majors if he triumphs at SW19 this year.

But the last time Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon after having won the first two Slams of the year, he suffered a big let-down. The Serb crashed out of the tournament early in 2016, losing to Sam Querrey in the third round.

Novak Djokovic is hoping to avoid a similar fate this time, and he believes his learnings from the past will help him do that. After beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Wednesday to advance to the third round, Djokovic claimed that he is "wiser" than he was in 2016.

"I try to learn from the 2016 experience," Djokovic said. "I felt a bit deflated and(…) I don’t want to say demotivated, but different. It was the first time I felt like that. I am wiser and more experienced, but it’s only the third round, (there's) long ways to go."

Making it look easy 👌



🇷🇸 @DjokerNole moves another step closer to Grand Slam No. 20 with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Anderson in the #Wimbledon 2R. pic.twitter.com/8JQDynqzOg — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 30, 2021

Novak Djokovic also revealed that he was nervous heading into the match, which was a repeat of the Wimbledon 2018 final, given how experienced Kevin Anderson is.

"I'm striking the ball well, but I was nervous coming into the match," the Serb said. "He is a big server, experienced, very dangerous opponent, especially in the early rounds."

Novak Djokovic is 34 years old and has achieved pretty much everything there is to achieve in tennis, but he is far from done. Reflecting on his career and future with respect to his age, Djokovic claimed that he hopes to maintain his current level "for many years".

"Age is just a number, that's my approach," Novak Djokovic said. "It's all about perception, mind over matter for a lot of things. I take care of my health, I recover fast and I hope to perform at this level for many years."

"Few falls more than I would like... As Wimbledon progresses, I'll fall less " - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon's Centre Court has become a major talking point this year because of its slippery nature. Many players have tumbled on to the turf over the first couple of days in the tournament, which the organizers have attributed to unusually wet weather.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her match on Tuesday because of a right-leg injury after slipping on the court. Adrian Mannarino was forced to withdraw from his first-round match too, while he was on the cusp of causing a major upset aginst eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic has suffered a few slips and falls over his first two rounds himself, but he doesn't think the All England Club is to blame for the condition of the surface. The Serb claimed that the rain has not helped matters, and that his falls are partly because he is still adapting to the change from clay to grass.

"A few falls more than I would like," Novak Djokovic said. "I don’t think it's about courts, it was raining before, under the roof it's more slippery. I haven’t played on grass for two years and I am coming from clay, so I am adapting to the surface. As Wimbledon progresses, I’ll fall less."

Edited by Musab Abid