After blunt criticism of Davis Cup farewell, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni makes feelings known on French Open plans for grand tribute

Toni Nadal, the uncle and coach of Rafael Nadal, has spoken about the multi-Major winner's joy at Roland Garros's upcoming tribute to him. Rafael Nadal has assumed legendary status in France after winning 14 French Open titles. Nadal's record haul is unlikely ever to be broken, so it is fitting that the French are honoring the Spanish ace now that he's retired.

Nadal's tennis career spanned three decades, during which he added 92 ATP singles titles to his 22 Majors. He's one of only five champions to complete the career singles Golden Slam, alongside men's players Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi, and women's players Steffi Graf and Serena Williams. He retired after last year's Roland Garros tournament, so was unable to receive his tribute then

Talking to Europe 1 radio, the head of French tennis Gilles Moretton said this month that the French federation's favorite son will be lauded at this year's tournament in May. He said:

“There will, necessarily, be something for Rafael Nadal - a very big tribute. A real tribute - very important. We are attached to it. We were ready last year and he wasn’t ready, he was still a player. The two ‘brands’, Rafael Nadal and Roland-Garros, are one. So yes, we are considering things with him.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nadal family, Uncle Toni was very happy about the upcoming celebrations in France. Toni Nadal had previously been highly critical of the tributes paid at last year's Davis Cup in Malaga, feeling that the occasion hadn't done justice to Rafa's extraordinary career.

Toni Nadal believes that Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros tribute is entirely in keeping with his tennis achievements in France

Rafael Nadal - Paris Olympics: Men's Tennis - Source: Getty

In light of the new announcement, Nadal senior told marca.com that the entire family was grateful for the attention Rafael Nadal is about to receive:

"The tribute at Roland Garros makes us very happy as a family. Rafael is very happy that he is being given this attention. I know that they have been preparing it for some time and I think that it will be a great tribute. For Rafael to receive a tribute in France and in the place where he has had the most sporting success, it fills him with satisfaction. I don't know if there will be other tributes, but this one is very important for him."

It seems that the nature of the events won't be a surprise for Nadal, as Gilles Morretton and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo have consulted him. Morretton traveled to Spain to give him the good news (via Express):

"We went to see him at home, at the beginning of December, with Amelie Mauresmo to talk to him about this tribute that we will organize for him, and talked to him about the future. We will give the outlines in some time of this role of ambassador that he can hold with us.

Nadal's place in tennis's history book is assured. As one part of the legendary three players - with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer - to have dominated tennis over the last 20 years, and to have won 20+ Major titles, his tribute will be a fitting end to a great career.

