After Coco Gauff's heartbreak at Indian Wells, Boris Becker reveals how he truly feels about Belinda Bencic's rise

Belinda Bencic staged one of the most shocking upsets at the BNP Paribas Open when she beat World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the fourth round and received high praise from tennis legend Boris Becker. The former World No. 1 lauded the Swiss tennis star's game, referring to her as an "amazing player" after she beat the 2023 US Open champion in an epic three-set contest.

World No. 58 Bencic is competing in her ninth Indian Wells. The Swiss tennis star started her campaign with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Tatjana Maria before defeating 17th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 in the second round. She then beat 13th seed Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-4, setting up a blockbuster matchup against Gauff in the Round of 16.

This was a rematch of their Australian Open Round of 16 battle from earlier this year, which saw Gauff defeat Bencic in three sets. This time, Bencic overcame despite being a set down to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory and make her second career quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells.

Bencic's dominating style of play was not lost on anyone, with tennis insider Bastien Fachan pointing out her surge in the WTA Race, where she broke into the top 10. Fachan explained that if Bencic continued to win and reached the semifinals, she would climb even higher to No. 5. Becker retweeted Fachan's post and validated his long-held opinion of Bencic's skill.

"BB is an incredible player …could have told ya before!" Becker tweeted.

Becker previously hailed Bencic following her ninth WTA singles title victory at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she beat Ashlyn Krueger in the final 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The Swiss tennis star is now scheduled to face current Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, where she will attempt to extend her winning ways and tie their 2-2 head-to-head. Bencic beat her in straight sets in their previous Round of 16 encounter at the Charleston Open, and she will be hoping to do the same as she extends her deep run in Indian Wells.

Belinda Bencic acknowledges she had nothing to lose in Indian Wells upset victory over Coco Gauff

In Picture: Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

In her post-match on-court interview, Belinda Bencic opened up about beating Coco Gauff and shared her feelings of being a mother.

"Yeah, of course I always tell myself it doesn’t matter if I win this match, I have already won in life. I have a beautiful family and everything that I can be happy for. Obviously, I still want to win tennis matches and still my dream, but definitely my priorities have changed. And yeah, it’s just very beautiful and I am very blessed in my life," she said.

Belinda Bencic complimented Coco Gauff on how far she had come and confessed that she had never felt completely comfortable until she got the last point in the match.

