Tennis stars Boris Becker, Katie Boulter, Kim Clijsters and others showered Belinda Bencic with praise after her maiden title win as a mom. She defeated America's Ashlyn Kreuger in 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to clinch her second Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title after 2023.

The Swiss tennis star took a 13-month maternity leave and came back on the court last year in October after the birth of her first child. People ushered the Olympic gold medalist with congratulatory messages as she triumphed in the three-set nailbiter.

The former German tennis star Boris Becker commended her on the win.

"Unbelievable achievement for Belinda B."

Katie Boulter also praised the Swiss star with a post on X.

"What a woman🔥"

Former tennis star Kim Clijsters added two heart emojis in the comments of a video posted by the tournament's official Instagram account.

Bencic's opponent at the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, whom she defeated in straight sets, also showed love after her title win. She reposted a clip of Belinda and her daughter with the teary eyes emoji.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur too commented on one of the posts by WTA to show her love.

The tennis world was left in awe as the new mother made an unexpected comeback after being one set down early on. She kept racking up her first serve points from the second set onwards and managed to clinch the title, irrespective of taking an MTO (medical timeout) to treat her hand blisters.

Emotions overflow as Belinda Bencic clinches her ninth ATP title

Belinda Bencic with her family after remarkable Abu Dhabi Open win - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic won her second title at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open after two years. She returned to the court just last year after a long hiatus post the birth of her daughter Bella Hromkovic.

The player was seen getting emotional as she won the match. The 27-year-old spoke at the post-match trophy ceremony and thanked her husband Martin for his support.

"I was working really hard to even play, coming back. So to also win a title in front of my family, it's really special. To my husband and my daughter Bella, I love you so much," she said. (5:30 onwards)

The Swiss player will return to the Top 100 rankings after her win and a stellar performance at the Australian Open 2025 as well.

