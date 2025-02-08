WATCH: Belinda Bencic celebrates with baby daughter Bella in adorable fashion after first title as mother at Abu Dhabi Open

Belinda Bencic announced her return to the big time with a phenomenal triumph at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss celebrated her win with her adorable 10-month-old daughter Bella. This is her first title as a mother.

Bencic was on a long hiatus as she was fulfilling her maternal duties. However, she has made a marvelous return to the big time with a staggering run at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. She kicked off her campaign with a topsy-turvy three-set win over Rebecca Sramkova following which she crushed Veronika Kudermatova 6-0, 6-0.

The Swiss then ousted the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then defeated the 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to set up a showpiece clash against Ashlyn Krueger. Though she found herself trailing by a set, Bencic turned things around in dominant fashion to win the title 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Following the win, Belinda Bencic was adorably seen celebrating with her 10-month-old daughter Bella.

Belinda Bencic announced her pregnancy in November 2023 following which she and her other half Martin Hromkovic welcomed their first child, Bella, on April 23, 2024. Baby Bella has been traveling with her mother on the tour and has been cheering her on as evidenced above. The 27-year-old and Hromkovic shared an adorable snap of Bella cheering on Bencic on Instagram.

The Abu Dhabi Open winner also shared some special words for her family during the trophy presentation.

"It was a big dream for me" - Belinda Bencic shares a heartfelt moment with husband Martin Hromkovic and daughter Bella

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Belinda Bencic shared a special moment with her family, thanking them for their unbridled support.

"To win a title in front of my family, it's really special, and yeah, I can't thank them enough for the support all the week," she said.

She also sent a message to her husband Martin Hromkovic and daughter Bella and also shared it was her dream to win a title in front of her daughter.

“To my husband and to my daughter Bella, I love you so much. It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win the tournament," she added.

Bencic also sent an encouraging message to Ashlyn Krueger.

With her Abu Dhabi Open triumph, Belinda Bencic will add 500 ranking points and jump 92 places to become the new World No. 65. She is also placed fifth in the live rankings of the WTA Finals race.

