Belinda Bencic shares adorable glimpse of baby daughter Bella cheering her on at Abu Dhabi Open

Belinda Bencic shared an adorable snap of her baby daughter Bella watching her on at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss tennis star was pushed to three sets by Rebecca Sramkova but Bencic came out on top.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Bencic took on Slovakia's Sramkova in their first-round encounter at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss bagged the first set comfortably but Sramkova forced a decider through a solid second set performance. However, the Slovakian could not keep up the momentum and Bencic won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

After her match, Bencic took to Instagram to reshare a post from Martin Hromkovic—her fitness coach and father of her child. The post featured their 10-month-old daughter, Bella, watching her mother’s match.

Belinda Bencic's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @belindabencic)

Bencic, a former World No. 4 and US Open semifinalist, took a break from the tour after September 2023. In November, she announced her pregnancy and welcomed her daughter, Bella, in April 2024. She returned to competition in October, playing several lower-level tournaments before helping Switzerland defeat Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in November.

"She is a very happy baby" - Belinda Bencic opens up about her daughter joining her for training

Belinda Bencic at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

After pulling off a win at the W75 event in Hamburg, Belinda Bencic opened up about life with her daughter Bella on tour.

"We have cherished every second with Bella. She is a very happy baby. She lets me sleep at night and comes with us to the court or during training. This way, I can fully focus on my discipline," she said.

She also spoke about adjusting to the tour's schedule while caring for her baby, acknowledging the learning curve that comes with it.

"At home, we've managed to find our rhythm. Now, it's about adjusting that to the ATP and WTA schedule. This is the first time she's flying. I'm not seeking perfection just yet, but I need to see where my weaknesses lie. I had to listen to my body and take it easy."

Bencic has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season. The 27-year-old battled through two qualifying rounds to secure a main draw spot at the Adelaide International, where she won her opening match before exiting in the second round.

She then put together an impressive run at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round and falling to Coco Gauff. Now competing at the Abu Dhabi Open, Bencic is set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round.

