After Daniil Medvedev's shocking Dubai outburst, tennis insider makes his feelings known about Russian's "eagerness" for default

Daniil Medvedev has drawn attention for the wrong reasons following his recent dispute with the chair umpire at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. In the aftermath of his quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg suggested that the Russian has been eager to push the boundaries for quite some time now.

Medveded started strongly, winning the first set 6-2. The 2021 US Open champion gave the Dutch a tough fight in the second set but eventually lost 6-7(9). After this, Medvedev was seen arguing with chair umpire Adel Nour and consequently received a warning for apparent unsportsmanlike conduct. The exchange between both sides appeared tense as the World No.6 demanded an explanation, asking:

"What is this, double standards against Russians?"

The Chair umpire responded:

"Don't say that Daniil, I am very fair. I treat you all exactly the same"

In light of Medvedev's contentious action, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg gave his take on X. The journalist noted that despite repeatedly coming close to the limit over the past year, the Russian has yet to cross it.

"Said it before will probably say it again: Medvedev almost seems eager for a default for the past year or so. Like he’s clawing for the limit so he knows where it is…but somehow he hasn’t hit it yet," he wrote.

The final set was also close, but Griekspoor had an upper hand, winning 7-5. Medvedev, however, was reportedly displeased with the turn of events, smashed his rackets, and didn't shake hands with the umpire before leaving.

Daniil Medvedev diverts his focus from the Dubai controversy to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev now shifts his focus to the forthcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The qualifying round of the Masters 1000 event taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will start from March 3. However, the Russian would be in the main draw, starting from March 5.

Additionally, other top players, including Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Alex de Minaur, and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, will also be in action.

Although Medvedev has yet to win the title, he finished as the runner-up in the past two editions, losing to Alcaraz both times. The Spaniard dominated the 2023 final, winning the match 6-3, 6-2.

Furthermore, in the 2024 summit clash, the 29-year-old put up a strong fight in the first set, which eventually went to the tie break, but Alcaraz won 7-6(5). The second set was comparatively easier for the World No. 3, as he won 6-1 to secure the title for the second year in a row.

