After Emma Raducanu's tearful breakdown, WTA issues shocking statement revealing details of potential stalker during her match in Dubai

The WTA has issued a disturbing statement just hours after Emma Raducanu’s tearful mid-match incident at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The organization assured “necessary support” to the Brit after banning a “man who exhibited fixated behavior” during her match.

Raducanu was competing at the ongoing WTA 1000 in Dubai after being granted a wildcard entry. Despite her best effort, the 22-year-old came up short against Karolina Muchova in the opening round on Tuesday, February 18, losing the match 7-6(6), 6-4.

While she completed her match, it should be noted that Emma Raducanu was trapped in a disturbing situation during the early stages (0-2 in the first set), when she rushed to the chair umpire to alert her about an individual watching her in the stands. The Brit was in tears as she seemingly hid behind the umpire’s chair in panic.

Although the details of the incident weren’t made public at the time, a spectator narrated the incident on social media.

"Raducanu 2-0 down spoke in the corner to her coach, we couldn’t hear the convo. She goes to the umpire and has a full-blown panic attack and almost hides behind the umpire’s chair. Meanwhile a tall guy in front of us is taken away by police," the person reported.

The WTA has now issued a statement confirming that Raducanu was approached by “a man who exhibited fixated behavior” on Monday, who then attended her Tuesday match. After the 2021 US Open champion’s complaint to the chair umpire, the individual was escorted out.

"WTA statement on the security incident in Dubai: On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected."

WTA on Dubai incident involving Emma Raducanu: "Player safety is our top priority"

Raducanu pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Image Source: Getty

In the statement, the WTA assured that after a threat assessment, the concerned individual “will be banned” from all future WTA events.

"He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment. Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events," the WTA statement continued.

The governing body also confirmed that officials were in active contact with Raducanu to ensure her safety.

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."

Emma Raducanu has yet to comment on the incident.

